Kissinger Breaks Down 3 Possible Outcomes of Ukraine Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believes there are three possible scenarios how the Ukraine crisis might end in terms of... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

The second possible outcome would be an attempt to drive Russia out of all Ukrainian territories gone under its control since 2014, including Crimea, in which case "the issue of a war with Russia itself will arise if the war continues", he said.Kissinger, a veteran foreign policy scholar, came under fierce criticism for the third outcome, which he presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos in May. He said that this would be the most favorable scenario and a "substantial achievement" for NATO.Russia will have been shown that NATO can prevent such "aggression" with conventional forces; the accession of Finland and Sweden to the alliance will increase the defense possibility of the Baltic states; and Ukraine will have the largest conventional ground force in Europe linked to the block, Kissinger stated.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the op aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

