https://sputniknews.com/20220630/us-president-biden-holds-press-conference-following-nato-summit-in-madrid-1096833297.html

US President Biden Holds Press Conference Following NATO Summit in Madrid

US President Biden Holds Press Conference Following NATO Summit in Madrid

The alliance formally invited Sweden and Finland to join earlier this week, after Turkey dropped its veto on the decision. This triggered a prompt response... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-30T13:00+0000

2022-06-30T13:00+0000

2022-06-30T13:03+0000

joe biden

us

nato

madrid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096833893_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b2a9fe23d616da34d5b74d87e9282ce.jpg

Sputnik is live from the Spanish capital, where US President Joe Biden speaks to the press following the 2022 NATO Summit.The event in Madrid gathered leaders of the bloc's member countries as they approved a new 2022 Strategic Concept for the alliance, issued an official invitation for Sweden and Finland to join, and pledged to support Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

madrid

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US President Biden Holds Press Conference Following NATO Summit in Madrid US President Biden Holds Press Conference Following NATO Summit in Madrid 2022-06-30T13:00+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us, nato, madrid, видео