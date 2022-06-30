https://sputniknews.com/20220630/us-president-biden-holds-press-conference-following-nato-summit-in-madrid-1096833297.html
US President Biden Holds Press Conference Following NATO Summit in Madrid
The alliance formally invited Sweden and Finland to join earlier this week, after Turkey dropped its veto on the decision. This triggered a prompt response... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Spanish capital, where US President Joe Biden speaks to the press following the 2022 NATO Summit.The event in Madrid gathered leaders of the bloc's member countries as they approved a new 2022 Strategic Concept for the alliance, issued an official invitation for Sweden and Finland to join, and pledged to support Ukraine.
13:00 GMT 30.06.2022 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 30.06.2022)
The alliance formally invited Sweden and Finland to join earlier this week, after Turkey dropped its veto on the decision. This triggered a prompt response from Russia, which warned against the militarization of Northern Europe and pledged a "mirror response" if NATO military infrastructure is deployed in the region.
Sputnik is live from the Spanish capital, where US President Joe Biden speaks to the press following the 2022 NATO Summit.
The event in Madrid gathered leaders of the bloc's member countries as they approved a new 2022 Strategic Concept for the alliance, issued an official invitation for Sweden and Finland to join, and pledged to support Ukraine.
