Turkey to Conduct Operation 'Understandable' to International Community in Syria, Erdogan Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey will conduct a military operation in northern Syria in an "understandable" way to the international community, taking into account... 30.06.2022

2022-06-30T18:19+0000

2022-06-30T18:19+0000

2022-06-30T18:20+0000

turkey

syria

military operation

"We will not carry out an operation that the international community does not understand. We will carry out the operation 'in the language' the international community understands. Turkey has serious experience on the issue. There is no need to worry," Erdogan said in Madrid, when asked about the international community's attitude towards the military operation planned by Ankara in northern Syria.On June 26, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Ankara is ready for a new military operation in northern Syria."We have previously conducted operations in northern Syria, and then there was pressure on us. But we proceeded only from our national interests. Our president said very precisely, the operation can start at any moment. We are ready for it," Kalin said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.

turkey

syria

2022

turkey, syria, military operation