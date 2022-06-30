International
Turkey to Conduct Operation 'Understandable' to International Community in Syria, Erdogan Says
Turkey to Conduct Operation 'Understandable' to International Community in Syria, Erdogan Says
30.06.2022
"We will not carry out an operation that the international community does not understand. We will carry out the operation 'in the language' the international community understands. Turkey has serious experience on the issue. There is no need to worry," Erdogan said in Madrid, when asked about the international community's attitude towards the military operation planned by Ankara in northern Syria.On June 26, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Ankara is ready for a new military operation in northern Syria."We have previously conducted operations in northern Syria, and then there was pressure on us. But we proceeded only from our national interests. Our president said very precisely, the operation can start at any moment. We are ready for it," Kalin said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.
18:19 GMT 30.06.2022
Russia Has Warned Turkey That New Syria Op Would Lead to More Violence, May Prompt Separatism
16 June, 10:39 GMT
