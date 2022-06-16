https://sputniknews.com/20220616/russia-has-warned-turkey-that-new-syria-op-would-lead-to-more-violence-may-prompt-separatism-1096365481.html

Russia Has Warned Turkey That New Syria Op Would Lead to More Violence, May Prompt Separatism

Ankara earlier said that a new military operation in Syria's north was in the works, but not cast in stone. Turkey lambasted the lack of progress on... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

Russia openly warned Turkey against launching a new military operation in Syria because it could lead to a new round of violence and armed conflict in the region, as well as prompt separatism, the Russian President's Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev stated.The special envoy added that there are other ways to end the shelling of Turkish territory from Syrian soil. Lavrentiev assured that the work to end the bombardments without a new Turkish military op will continue.Lavrentiev stressed that a new Turkish military operation will not end Ankara's security concerns regarding Syria. This issue can only be solved by allowing Damascus to control the border, the envoy said.

