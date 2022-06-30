https://sputniknews.com/20220630/nato-summit-marks-beginning-of-creation-of-permanent-vases-in-eastern-europe-polish-fm-says-1096840136.html
NATO Summit Marks Beginning of Creation of Permanent Вases in Eastern Europe, Polish FM Says
NATO Summit Marks Beginning of Creation of Permanent Вases in Eastern Europe, Polish FM Says
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The decisions taken during the NATO summit in Madrid mark the beginning of the creation of permanent bases for the alliance in Eastern Europe, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced his country's intention to establish a permanent headquarters for the US fifth army corps in Poland.
NATO Summit Marks Beginning of Creation of Permanent Вases in Eastern Europe, Polish FM Says
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The decisions taken during the NATO summit in Madrid mark the beginning of the creation of permanent bases for the alliance in Eastern Europe, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced his country's intention to establish a permanent headquarters for the US fifth army corps in Poland.
"This is definitely the beginning of a permanent presence, permanent bases in our part of Europe," Rau told reporters after the end of the summit.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.