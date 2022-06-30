International
https://sputniknews.com/20220630/nato-summit-marks-beginning-of-creation-of-permanent-vases-in-eastern-europe-polish-fm-says-1096840136.html
NATO Summit Marks Beginning of Creation of Permanent Вases in Eastern Europe, Polish FM Says
NATO Summit Marks Beginning of Creation of Permanent Вases in Eastern Europe, Polish FM Says
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The decisions taken during the NATO summit in Madrid mark the beginning of the creation of permanent bases for the alliance in Eastern... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-30T15:39+0000
2022-06-30T15:39+0000
europe
nato bases
nato
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced his country's intention to establish a permanent headquarters for the US fifth army corps in Poland.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/us-beefing-up-military-presence-across-europe-heres-where-everything-is-going-1096809091.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_72:0:2803:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a45cd8af2cf3ed8beed15945dc12c13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, nato bases, nato, poland

NATO Summit Marks Beginning of Creation of Permanent Вases in Eastern Europe, Polish FM Says

15:39 GMT 30.06.2022
© Jean-Christophe VerhaegenThis April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2022
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The decisions taken during the NATO summit in Madrid mark the beginning of the creation of permanent bases for the alliance in Eastern Europe, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced his country's intention to establish a permanent headquarters for the US fifth army corps in Poland.
"This is definitely the beginning of a permanent presence, permanent bases in our part of Europe," Rau told reporters after the end of the summit.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.
In this file photo, American soldiers get ready for NATO's Saber Guardian exercises, checking a map near Gyor, 120 kilometers west of Budapest, Hungary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
US Beefing Up Military Presence Across Europe: Here’s Where Everything is Going
Yesterday, 19:02 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала