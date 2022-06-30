https://sputniknews.com/20220630/former-formula-one-boss-ecclestone-backs-putin-over-conflict-with-ukraine-1096831935.html

Former Formula One Boss Ecclestone Backs Putin Over Conflict With Ukraine

Former Formula One Boss Ecclestone Backs Putin Over Conflict With Ukraine

Retire top-flight racing boss Bernie Ecclestone said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could "absolutely" have done more to avoid conflict with Moscow if...

Former Formula One racing boss Bernie Ecclestone has said he would "still take a bullet" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the retired motorsport chief executive insisted his friend Putin was "a first class person" who "believed he was doing the right thing for Russia" by ordering Russia's special military operation in the Ukraine.In response to the claim by one of the show's presenters that Putin was responsible for "thousands" of civilian deaths in the demilitarisation and de-nazification operation, Ecclestone replied: "It wasn't intentional".Asked if he meant the Kiev regime could have done more to avert the conflict — "and that it could have been avoided by Zelensky's actions, not by a change in Putin's actions", the racing chief said: "Absolutely.""I'm quite sure Ukraine, if they'd wanted to get out of it properly, could have done," Ecclestone stressed. "I'm absolutely sure he now wishes he hadn't started this whole business," he said of Putin, who he said he had not spoken to since before the operation began, "but it didn't start as a war."Ecclestone also condemned the bans on Russian athletes from international competitions. Pointing out that he no longer had any say in the premier motorsport body's decisions, he said: "I think it's wrong, to stop Russian athletes, including obviously drivers, in taking part in their sport. They didn't get involved in this in the first place. They shouldn't be punished."Interviewed later on the same program, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called Ecclestone's comments "absolutely extraordinary" — before repeating debunked Ukrainian propaganda claims about "systematic rape" and "targeting of civilians in shopping centres".The Formula One Group issued a statement distancing itself from its former chef executive's views.

