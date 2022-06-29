https://sputniknews.com/20220629/two-thirds-of-americans-support-tighter-gun-control-laws-poll-shows-1096806985.html

Two-Thirds of Americans Support Tighter Gun Control Laws, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some two-thirds of Americans support tougher gun control laws, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll out Wednesday. 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

At least 48% of respondents actively support stricter regulations in this area, and 18% partially support them. At the same time, 18% are strongly against tightening restrictions and another 12% are partially against. The remaining respondents were unable to give a definitive answer.The poll showed that 80% of Americans consider it necessary to simplify the procedure for seizing weapons from owners, for inciting to kill themselves or others; and 82% support mandatory checks for those who want to buy firearms if they are under 21 years old.The survey was conducted on June 24-26, 2022 among 2,004 Americans.US Congress on Friday passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which, when signed into law by President Joe Biden as expected on Saturday, will enhance background checks for buyers under 21-years-old, restrict firearm ownership by convicted domestic abusers, while providing funding for "red flag" laws and mental healthcare, among other provisions.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the act represents the most significant piece of gun control legislation Congress has passed in three decades. However, many gun rights advocates were disappointed the bill lacks outright bans on automatic weapons of the type used in recent mass shootings.In Uvalde, Texas on May 24 an 18-year-old wielding an AR-15 automatic weapon slaughtered 19 schoolchildren less than two weeks after a white supremacist in Buffalo killed 10 Blacks with a Bushmaster XM-15. The weapons used in both incidents were purchased legally, authorities said.This year alone the US has seen more than 200 mass shootings, including 27 at schools, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

