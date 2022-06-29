International
British Queen Meets With Scottish Officials After New Independence Proposal
British Queen Meets With Scottish Officials After New Independence Proposal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday met with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who had proposed holding another referendum on Scotland's independence in October 2023.
"Today at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The Queen held an Audience with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Her Majesty traditionally has an Audience with the First Minister during Holyrood Week," the royal family's tweet read.The Queen also met with Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week in Scotland, is a week when the Queen visits various regions in Scotland to celebrate Scottish culture, achievements, and community. Holyrood Week usually takes place from the end of June to the beginning of July.Sturgeon had earlier announced her intention to hold another referendum on Scotland's independence in 2023 and on Tuesday proposed the vote on October 19, 2023. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that he has yet to see Sturgeon's proposal, but pledged to study it very carefully and called on the country to focus on building a stronger economy.Previously, Johnson has repeatedly said that he would not allow the second referendum since the Scottish people already had decided to stay within the United Kingdom in a 55%-to-45% vote in 2014.Scotland requires the approval of the British authorities so that the referendum could be held.
scotland
uk, scotland, independence referendum, nicola sturgeon, queen elizabeth ii

British Queen Meets With Scottish Officials After New Independence Proposal

17:20 GMT 29.06.2022
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022,
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday met with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who had proposed holding another referendum on Scotland's independence in October 2023.
"Today at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The Queen held an Audience with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Her Majesty traditionally has an Audience with the First Minister during Holyrood Week," the royal family's tweet read.
The Queen also met with Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.
Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week in Scotland, is a week when the Queen visits various regions in Scotland to celebrate Scottish culture, achievements, and community. Holyrood Week usually takes place from the end of June to the beginning of July.
Sturgeon had earlier announced her intention to hold another referendum on Scotland's independence in 2023 and on Tuesday proposed the vote on October 19, 2023. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that he has yet to see Sturgeon's proposal, but pledged to study it very carefully and called on the country to focus on building a stronger economy.
Previously, Johnson has repeatedly said that he would not allow the second referendum since the Scottish people already had decided to stay within the United Kingdom in a 55%-to-45% vote in 2014.
Scotland requires the approval of the British authorities so that the referendum could be held.
