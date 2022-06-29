https://sputniknews.com/20220629/biden-refuses-to-lift-a-finger-to-protect-abortion-rights-1096769604.html

Biden Refuses to Lift a Finger to Protect Abortion Rights

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and transgender activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the anniversary of the Stonewall uprisings that are often regarded as the spark of the modern LGBTQ liberation movement and how it connects to movements against racist police terror and other movements, the activism of LGBTQ activists that preceded Stonewall and their connections to Cuba and how that shaped an internatioanlism among some LGBTQ activists, and how the legacy of Stonewall fits into historical and contemporary attacks on hard-fought battles for the rights of LGBTQ people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ju Hyun Park, member of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss the anniversary of the formal start of American involvement in the Korean war and the many imperialist lies told about the war, the history of US intervention and clashes on the Korean peninsula that preceded the official start of the war, the lingering effects of the unofficial end of the war in the armistice and the how the US presence in south Korea is a violation of that agreement, and how the legacy of the war affects the relationship of the north and the south to the US war machine.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Google’s gambit to enter the market for health data and why that gambit is incredibly concerning because of Google’s history with using data for its profit, new concerns about the unregulated data market in light of the Supreme Court’s attack on reproductive justice and the inaction of politicians in doing anything to deal with this threat despite forewarning about the ruling, and the extreme dangers posed by private actors who can buy data and use it to receive bounties for providing information that helps to prosecute people seeking reproductive healthcare.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the Biden administration’s unwillingness to lift a finger against the many attacks against working, poor, and oppressed people and especially against attacks on abortion rights, the misattribution of individual blame on figures like Clarence Thomas for the crimes against working and poor people and why we must have a broader and systemic view, and what the US efforts to ease its oil woes by cozying up to Venezuela after denying the legitimacy of the government of Nicolas Maduro mean for the global movement to a multipolar world order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

