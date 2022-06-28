https://sputniknews.com/20220628/the-struggle-for-reproductive-justice-must-continue-in-the-streets-1096730649.html

The Struggle for Reproductive Justice Must Continue in The Streets

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Hannah Dickinson, professor and organizer with Geneva Women’s Assembly, NY and Managing Editor of Breaking The Chains Magazine to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and eviscerating abortion rights and the lie that the originalist argument used to overturn Roe is based on, how this decision has served to deleigtimize not only the court but the entire basis of the political and economic system, what danger that this decision poses to reproductive justice and other rights such as the right to contraception and marriage equality, and how the struggle for reproductive justice continues from here.In the second segment, Jacquie is joined by Sean Blackmon, co-host of By Any Means Necessary to discuss the ongoing G7 summit and how western powers seem poised to make the conflict in Ukraine another "forever war", the G7’s unveiled plan to challenge China’s Belt and Road Initiative and why its prospects for success are not good, and why the European Union’s move to grant candidacy status to Ukraine and Moldova is ultimately a propaganda gesture, and how the EU Summit and the G7 summit fit into the US drive to keep its grip on the world order as rising powers like China threaten to spark a move toward multipolarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli, activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa to discuss the returning of Patrice Lumumba’s tooth, which is all that is left of his body, to the Congo from Belgium, the ongoing pursuit for justice for Patrice Lumumba and why the ceremonies of the return of this tooth do not satisfy the struggle for justice, how the ceremony of return also evoked legacies of Belgian colonialism in the Congo and the horrors suffered by the Congolese people, and the global struggle to demand justice from former colonial powers as a part of the larger uprisings against racism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee to discuss the anniversary of the shootout which led to the political persecution and imprisonment of Leonard Peltier and how the US government railroaded him and sent him to prison, the contrast between the harassment of indigenous people by the FBI that Peltier fought against and recent Supreme Court rulings that ostensibly have been founded on the freedom to practice religion, the importance of continuing the struggle for abortion rights through a people’s movement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

