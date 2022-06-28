International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/live-updates-ukrainian-shelling-kills-two-civilians-in-lugansk-republic---lpr-1096734400.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Two Civilians in Lugansk Republic - LPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Two Civilians in Lugansk Republic - LPR
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-28T04:56+0000
2022-06-28T04:56+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1094996094_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2195fdbebba5e45fc2bab5829cac9a06.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1094996094_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6297cd23e3c233010a8ad1457d21497.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A damaged Ukrainian tank outside Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People's Republic, 6 March 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Two Civilians in Lugansk Republic - LPR

04:56 GMT 28.06.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.
Russia's armed forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, liberating multiple cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
At the same time, Ukrainian military continue to shell Donbass cities and settlements.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
04:56 GMT 28.06.2022
Ukrainian Shelling Kills Two Civilians in Lugansk Republic - LPR
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала