LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Two Civilians in Lugansk Republic - LPR
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 28.06.2022
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Kills Two Civilians in Lugansk Republic - LPR
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.
Russia's armed forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, liberating multiple cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
At the same time, Ukrainian military continue to shell Donbass cities and settlements.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: