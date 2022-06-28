https://sputniknews.com/20220628/macron-declines-ukraines-demand-to-label-russia-as-state-sponsor-of-terrorism-1096762907.html

Macron Declines Ukraine's Demand to Label Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he disagreed to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism because it was not... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the designation in a social media posting earlier in the day. He claimed that Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly denied this and similar allegations."As to the designation as a terrorist state I want to make it clear that it is not France's method... These are war crimes. The issue of designation is up to judges," Macron told reporters.Macron said that France had sent police and investigators to Ukraine to help Ukrainian and the international investigators probe accusations of war crimes against Russia and identify those responsible.

