Macron Declines Ukraine's Demand to Label Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism'
Macron Declines Ukraine's Demand to Label Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he disagreed to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism because it was not... 28.06.2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the designation in a social media posting earlier in the day. He claimed that Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly denied this and similar allegations."As to the designation as a terrorist state I want to make it clear that it is not France's method... These are war crimes. The issue of designation is up to judges," Macron told reporters.Macron said that France had sent police and investigators to Ukraine to help Ukrainian and the international investigators probe accusations of war crimes against Russia and identify those responsible.
ukraine
Macron Declines Ukraine's Demand to Label Russia as 'State Sponsor of Terrorism'

15:56 GMT 28.06.2022 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 28.06.2022)
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media with Moldova's President Maia Sandu prior to a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media with Moldova's President Maia Sandu prior to a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Moldova's President Maia Sandu is in Paris for bilateral talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
