https://sputniknews.com/20220628/assault-on-truth-opposition-parties-condemn-arrest-of-indian-journalist-over-tweet-1096737449.html

'Assault on Truth': Opposition Parties Condemn Arrest of Indian Journalist Over Tweet

'Assault on Truth': Opposition Parties Condemn Arrest of Indian Journalist Over Tweet

Indian journalist Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking news website Alt-news, has busted various fake news and is a staunch critic of Prime Minister... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T07:52+0000

2022-06-28T07:52+0000

2022-06-28T07:52+0000

india

india

muslims

journalist

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

congress

indian national congress

rahul gandhi

shashi tharoor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096740595_0:88:400:313_1920x0_80_0_0_8d194fdf44122c27ed8e5f76715c540f.jpg

Opposition politicians, journalists and many renowned Indian personalities have condemned the arrest of journalist Mohammad Zubair and have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Zubair was arrested on Monday night for a tweet on charges of hurting religious sentiments for a tweet that he posted in 2018.A senior Delhi Police officer said the tweet purportedly showed an image of a hotel, with its sign reading 'Honeymoon hotel' repainted to 'Hanuman (Indian god) hotel'.However, a Twitter user, @squaregas, has said that the image used by Zubair is a screenshot from the 1983 Bollywood movie – Kissi Se Na Kehna, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. India's censorship board cleared it and the movie was shown a number of times on television and no objection was ever made.The image was also used by Indian Express daily's website in 2018. But even at that time, it received no particular attention.Meanwhile, opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and left parties, criticized BJP government for clamping down on those who "expose its hate, bigotry and lies."TMC parliamentarian Derek O'Brien called Zubair "one of the world's finest journalists who exposes BJP's fake news factory" every day. AIMIM leader and Muslim parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said Zubair's arrest is highly condemnable.Meanwhile, Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said Zubair's arrest "marks another low for press freedom in India"."Zubair, who routinely busted fake news, exposed the hate machinery in India, has just been arrested," said Rana Ayyub, a Muslim journalist tweeted.DIGIPUB News India Foundation, a network of digital media organizations, in a tweet condemned the arrest of Zubair and said that the use of "stringent" laws as tools against journalists must stop.It stated, “…Zubair had previously been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police for calling three Hindutva supremacists ‘hatemongers’ in a tweet. This is not the first time he is being subject to legal harassment. This is the sixth FIR filed against Zubair over the last two years…”Meanwhile, the BJP so far has offered no official statement but BJP General Secretary C. T. Ravi has called Zubair "Zihadi (Islamic militant)" and hit back at Congress. Meanwhile, another BJP General Secretary B. L. Santhosh said Congress has no moral right to speak over Zubair's arrest. Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested last month for allegedly sharing a defamatory post against Maharashtra Congress' alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Last week she was granted bail, She is facing a total of 22 First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged at various districts in Maharashtra.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, muslims, journalist, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, indian national congress, rahul gandhi, shashi tharoor