White House: Biden to Increase Tariffs on 570 Groups of Russian Goods Worth $2.3Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will announce an increase in tariffs on 570 groups of Russian goods worth $2.3 billion, the White House said on... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

According to Washington, over a few months, US exports to Russia have decreased approximately by 97%, while Russia’s imports of goods from across the world could fall by 40%.These measures will limit Russia’s ability to "benefit economically from sales to the U.S. market and are carefully calibrated to impose costs on Russia, while minimizing costs to U.S. consumers," the statement added.The US Department of Commerce will, in turn, target businesses supporting Russia by "adding several companies around the world to the Entity List, which will prohibit those companies from purchasing U.S.-made origin goods and technologies, such as semiconductors."

