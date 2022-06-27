https://sputniknews.com/20220627/sudan-recalling-ambassador-to-ethiopia-after-deaths-of-seven-soldiers-1096726273.html

Sudan Recalling Ambassador to Ethiopia After Deaths of Seven Soldiers

Sudan Recalling Ambassador to Ethiopia After Deaths of Seven Soldiers

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan is recalling its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations after the Ethiopian military allegedly kidnapped and killed seven Sudanese... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T18:02+0000

2022-06-27T18:02+0000

2022-06-27T18:02+0000

africa

sudan

ethiopia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081118123_39:0:1061:575_1920x0_80_0_0_cc06c7d31ac8560d38191af3d57bdbfe.jpg

"Sudan is immediately withdrawing the ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations. The Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum will be summoned today as well for lodging a protest against such inhumane actions," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry said that Khartoum will refer a formal complaint to the UN Security Council and other relevant international organizations, adding that the Sudanese government reserves the right to protect its territory and the honor of the population, as guaranteed by the UN Charter.

sudan

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

africa, sudan, ethiopia