https://sputniknews.com/20220627/sudan-recalling-ambassador-to-ethiopia-after-deaths-of-seven-soldiers-1096726273.html
Sudan Recalling Ambassador to Ethiopia After Deaths of Seven Soldiers
Sudan Recalling Ambassador to Ethiopia After Deaths of Seven Soldiers
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan is recalling its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations after the Ethiopian military allegedly kidnapped and killed seven Sudanese... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T18:02+0000
2022-06-27T18:02+0000
2022-06-27T18:02+0000
africa
sudan
ethiopia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081118123_39:0:1061:575_1920x0_80_0_0_cc06c7d31ac8560d38191af3d57bdbfe.jpg
"Sudan is immediately withdrawing the ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations. The Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum will be summoned today as well for lodging a protest against such inhumane actions," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry said that Khartoum will refer a formal complaint to the UN Security Council and other relevant international organizations, adding that the Sudanese government reserves the right to protect its territory and the honor of the population, as guaranteed by the UN Charter.
sudan
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081118123_166:0:933:575_1920x0_80_0_0_be1658bd8d191b9f1c19918d6baa6c9f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
africa, sudan, ethiopia
Sudan Recalling Ambassador to Ethiopia After Deaths of Seven Soldiers
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan is recalling its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations after the Ethiopian military allegedly kidnapped and killed seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said Monday.
"Sudan is immediately withdrawing the ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations. The Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum will be summoned today as well for lodging a protest against such inhumane actions," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that Khartoum will refer a formal complaint to the UN Security Council and other relevant international organizations, adding that the Sudanese government reserves the right to protect its territory and the honor of the population, as guaranteed by the UN Charter.