Stoltenberg to Meet Swedish Prime Minister in Brussels Ahead of Madrid Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson in Brussels at the headquarters of the... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

The meeting, followed by a press conference, will take place prior to the NATO summit in Madrid, where Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO is expected to be the main topic.Earlier, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin stated that Turkey would hold a new round of negotiations with Finland and Sweden on their NATO membership in Brussels on Monday ahead of the Madrid summit.Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications to the secretary general on May 18 against the backdrop of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara cannot agree to the membership of the two countries in NATO, because their assurances on the absence of relations with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated as as a terrorist organization in Turkey, are inconclusive.

