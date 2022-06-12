International
Senate Lawmakers Agree Outline of Bipartisan Gun Deal With 'Modest' Curbs on Firearms Access
"I remain in close contact with you and with our colleagues in Sweden and with our ally Turkey on the way ahead," he told reporters at Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s summer residence in Kultaranta.Stoltenberg described Turkey’s concerns as "legitimate." Turkey has blocked the two Nordic nations from joining, arguing that they refused to extradite people it accuses of terrorism for having suspected links to Kurdish insurgency.The dispute was expected to be settled by the next NATO summit, hosted by Madrid on 29-20 June, but Stoltenberg said that it was never a deadline."At the same time I would like it to be solved as soon as possible, and therefore we are working with our NATO ally Turkey and also with Finland and Sweden," he added.
nato, turkey, jens stoltenberg

NATO Working With Turkey, Nordics to Address ‘Legitimate’ Concerns, Stoltenberg Says

15:33 GMT 12.06.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysFlags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 22, 2022.
Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday he is in contact with the leaders of Finland, Sweden and Turkey as he struggles to overcome Ankara’s opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
"I remain in close contact with you and with our colleagues in Sweden and with our ally Turkey on the way ahead," he told reporters at Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s summer residence in Kultaranta.
Stoltenberg described Turkey’s concerns as "legitimate." Turkey has blocked the two Nordic nations from joining, arguing that they refused to extradite people it accuses of terrorism for having suspected links to Kurdish insurgency.
The dispute was expected to be settled by the next NATO summit, hosted by Madrid on 29-20 June, but Stoltenberg said that it was never a deadline.
"At the same time I would like it to be solved as soon as possible, and therefore we are working with our NATO ally Turkey and also with Finland and Sweden," he added.
