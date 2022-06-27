https://sputniknews.com/20220627/sri-lankan-authorities-limit-sale-of-fuel-to-essential-services-only---govt-official-1096731133.html

Sri Lankan Authorities Limit Sale of Fuel to Essential Services Only - Gov't Official

Sri Lankan Authorities Limit Sale of Fuel to Essential Services Only - Gov't Official

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Sri Lankan authorities limited the sale of fuel to essential services only until July 10, against the backdrop of fuel shortages on the... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T21:05+0000

2022-06-27T21:05+0000

2022-06-27T21:05+0000

sri lanka

fuel shortage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096651469_0:291:3071:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_b45327d2de799527d63741b45783503b.jpg

"The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to provide fuel only for essential services from midnight today [Monday] until July 10," Gunawardena said.The official urged public and private sector employees to apply for working at home until the end of the restriction.Gunawardena specified that fuel will only be supplied for essential services, such as the health sector, food transportation, agricultural sector and hospitals.Sri Lanka is now facing a political and economic crisis, the worst since gaining independence in 1948. In mid-April, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt for an interim period, pending a restructuring of the obligations under an IMF-supported economic adjustment program. Sri Lanka’s external debt is estimated at $51 billion.The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. Many regions are facing power outages.

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/china-says-it-saved-sri-lanka-from-a-western-debt-trap-by-leasing-hambantota-port-for-99-years-1096687094.html

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sri lanka, fuel shortage