https://sputniknews.com/20220627/new-york-state-judge-reportedly-strikes-down-law-allowing-non-us-citizens-to-vote-1096726480.html
New York State Judge Reportedly Strikes Down Law Allowing Non-US Citizens to Vote
New York State Judge Reportedly Strikes Down Law Allowing Non-US Citizens to Vote
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York State Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio struck down as unconstitutional a New York City law allowing residents who are not US... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-27T18:04+0000
2022-06-27T18:04+0000
2022-06-27T18:04+0000
us
new york city
vote
judge
law
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105228/59/1052285969_0:0:5263:2961_1920x0_80_0_0_b6311e35b6ccdc6e8a6c408b3e3dbddf.jpg
The law, which would have permitted more than 800,000 noncitizens to vote in elections for local positions like mayor, violates the state’s constitutional guidelines allowing only citizens to vote, the report cited Porzio as saying.The New York City Council passed the law in December and set in to take effect in January of 2023.However, Porizio said granting noncitizens the right to vote would require a referendum, the report said.New York State and federal Republican Party officials challenged the law, sparking a national debate about expanding voting rights to noncitizens, the report added.Fabien Levy, spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, said city officials are evaluating how to proceed in light of the ruling, according to the report.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105228/59/1052285969_0:0:4949:3712_1920x0_80_0_0_353027e68f5d3d00d5d4ef4851a333a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, new york city, vote, judge, law
New York State Judge Reportedly Strikes Down Law Allowing Non-US Citizens to Vote
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York State Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio struck down as unconstitutional a New York City law allowing residents who are not US citizens to vote in local elections, the New York Times reported on Monday.
The law, which would have permitted more than 800,000 noncitizens to vote in elections for local positions like mayor, violates the state’s constitutional guidelines allowing only citizens to vote, the report cited Porzio as saying.
The New York City Council passed the law in December and set in to take effect in January of 2023.
However, Porizio said granting noncitizens the right to vote would require a referendum, the report said.
New York State and federal Republican Party officials challenged the law, sparking a national debate about expanding voting rights to noncitizens, the report added.
Fabien Levy, spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, said city officials are evaluating how to proceed in light of the ruling, according to the report.