Russian Musical Society Discussing Projects With Latin America, Arab World, Asia, Director Says
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian Musical Society (RMS) is planning to promote the Russian culture internationally, eyeing Latin American, Arab and Asian countries among the first partners for mutual projects, Vladislav Shestakov, the chairman of the RMS's board, told Sputnik.
"Due to recent events, many of our international projects have been put on hold, but we stay positive as it gives us the opportunity to pay attention to those countries which have yet to join a 'cancel culture' war against Russia. We are currently in talks with our foreign partners in Latin America, Arab countries, and Asia," Shestakov said.
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, performances of many representatives of Russian arts and culture, ballet troupes, and musicians have been canceled, while works of Russian composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Sergei Rachmaninoff have been removed from posters.
The Society planned a number of international projects in collaboration with the Carnegie Hall in the United States, the Salzburg Festival in Austria, the Verbier Festival in Switzerland, and the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence in France, Shestakov said.
"We do not lose our hearts over these projects. This forced pause in the international cooperation will provide for an additional impetus to the Russian regional programs as it has always been the RMS's historical code," he added.
Shestakov also expressed hope that cultural diplomacy would help "build bridges" with countries, which had been supportive in the past and now are unfriendly.
"Now I am in Verona, which is internationally famous for the large-scale opera performances at the Arena di Verona. We are currently holding negotiations with our Italian colleagues. There are no cancellations whatsoever. It feels like a complete mutual understanding and a desire to cooperate," he said.
The Russian Musical Society was the first music school
in Russia to open its doors to the general public. It was launched in 1859 by the Grand Duchess Elena Pavlovna, also known as Princess Charlotte of Wurttemberg, and Anton Rubinstein, a notable Russian pianist and composer. The Society was disembodied during the times of the Russian Revolution and was revived in 2021.