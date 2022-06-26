https://sputniknews.com/20220626/finnair-facing-heavy-financial-losses-due-to-russian-airspace-ban-1096672421.html
Finnair Facing Heavy Financial Losses Due to Russian Airspace Ban
The Finnish flag carrier - Finnair - has been suffering serious financial losses, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, adding that the carrier's operating loss has amounted to €133 million, including fuel costs expenses worth €51 million. According to the report, Finnair's fuel costs have surged nearly twofold, from 30% to 55%, since late 2021. Moreover, the sanctions war, which the West declared on Russia shortly after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, resulted in airspace closures which forced Finnair to change air routes. Before the ban, Finland used to enjoy the shortest distance to China, Japan and South Korea. Now the journey from Helsinki to Tokyo takes 13 hours instead of usual nine. Flights to the Asia-Pacific region used to make up about 50% of Finnair's profit. Also, the loading of Finnair planes has also decreased because of the absence of Russian tourists. The European Union as well as a number of other states closed their airspace to Russian flights in response to a special military operation in Ukraine announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. Moscow responded in kind, saying that from now on the airlines of 36 states would be prohibited from using its airspace. The move resulted in a dramatic revision of traditional routes from Europe to Asia.
12:51 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 26.06.2022)
The Finnish flag carrier - Finnair - has been suffering serious financial losses, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, adding that the carrier's operating loss has amounted to €133 million, including fuel costs expenses worth €51 million.
According to the report, Finnair's fuel costs have surged nearly twofold, from 30% to 55%, since late 2021. Moreover, the sanctions war, which the West declared on Russia shortly after the start of the special military operation
in Ukraine, resulted in airspace closures which forced Finnair to change air routes.
Before the ban, Finland used to enjoy the shortest distance to China, Japan and South Korea. Now the journey from Helsinki to Tokyo takes 13 hours instead of usual nine. Flights to the Asia-Pacific region used to make up about 50% of Finnair's profit. Also, the loading of Finnair planes has also decreased because of the absence of Russian tourists.
The European Union as well as a number of other states closed their airspace to Russian flights in response to a special military operation in Ukraine announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. Moscow responded in kind, saying that from now on the airlines of 36 states would be prohibited from using its airspace. The move resulted in a dramatic revision of traditional routes from Europe to Asia.