International
Live Video: Protestors Gather at ‘Stop G7 Elmau’ Rally in Southern Germany
https://sputniknews.com/20220626/finnair-facing-heavy-financial-losses-due-to-russian-airspace-ban-1096672421.html
Finnair Facing Heavy Financial Losses Due to Russian Airspace Ban
Finnair Facing Heavy Financial Losses Due to Russian Airspace Ban
The EU closed its airspace to Russian flights after Moscow had launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. In retaliation, Russia banned... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-26T12:51+0000
2022-06-26T12:52+0000
finnair
russia
airline
ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103845/50/1038455054_0:120:2132:1319_1920x0_80_0_0_e829d32d5baf64c9e140e3a1a905910d.jpg
The Finnish flag carrier - Finnair - has been suffering serious financial losses, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, adding that the carrier's operating loss has amounted to €133 million, including fuel costs expenses worth €51 million. According to the report, Finnair's fuel costs have surged nearly twofold, from 30% to 55%, since late 2021. Moreover, the sanctions war, which the West declared on Russia shortly after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, resulted in airspace closures which forced Finnair to change air routes. Before the ban, Finland used to enjoy the shortest distance to China, Japan and South Korea. Now the journey from Helsinki to Tokyo takes 13 hours instead of usual nine. Flights to the Asia-Pacific region used to make up about 50% of Finnair's profit. Also, the loading of Finnair planes has also decreased because of the absence of Russian tourists. The European Union as well as a number of other states closed their airspace to Russian flights in response to a special military operation in Ukraine announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. Moscow responded in kind, saying that from now on the airlines of 36 states would be prohibited from using its airspace. The move resulted in a dramatic revision of traditional routes from Europe to Asia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103845/50/1038455054_269:0:2042:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_54708defc2de9853f0c7ce551f289a39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finnair, russia, airline, ban

Finnair Facing Heavy Financial Losses Due to Russian Airspace Ban

12:51 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 26.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Lehtikuva/Markku UlanderPassenger planes of the Finnish national airline company Finnair stand on the tarmac at Helsinki international airport, Helsinki, Finland
Passenger planes of the Finnish national airline company Finnair stand on the tarmac at Helsinki international airport, Helsinki, Finland - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2022
© AP Photo / Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The EU closed its airspace to Russian flights after Moscow had launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. In retaliation, Russia banned the airlines of 36 states and territories from its skies.
The Finnish flag carrier - Finnair - has been suffering serious financial losses, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, adding that the carrier's operating loss has amounted to €133 million, including fuel costs expenses worth €51 million.
According to the report, Finnair's fuel costs have surged nearly twofold, from 30% to 55%, since late 2021. Moreover, the sanctions war, which the West declared on Russia shortly after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, resulted in airspace closures which forced Finnair to change air routes.
Before the ban, Finland used to enjoy the shortest distance to China, Japan and South Korea. Now the journey from Helsinki to Tokyo takes 13 hours instead of usual nine. Flights to the Asia-Pacific region used to make up about 50% of Finnair's profit. Also, the loading of Finnair planes has also decreased because of the absence of Russian tourists.
The European Union as well as a number of other states closed their airspace to Russian flights in response to a special military operation in Ukraine announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. Moscow responded in kind, saying that from now on the airlines of 36 states would be prohibited from using its airspace. The move resulted in a dramatic revision of traditional routes from Europe to Asia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала