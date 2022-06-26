International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: LPR Hit by Ukraine's Tochka-U Missile - Lugansk
LIVE UPDATES: LPR Hit by Ukraine's Tochka-U Missile - Lugansk
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) requested help in... 26.06.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
DPR LPR Russia Ukraine Military Operation - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: LPR Hit by Ukraine's Tochka-U Missile - Lugansk

04:56 GMT 26.06.2022 (Updated: 05:14 GMT 26.06.2022)
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple cities in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks.
During the special operation Russian armed forces and Donbass troops took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region.
At the same time, the Ukrainian military is targeting territory belonging to the DPR and LPR, shelling Donbass cities.
LPR Hit by Ukraine's Tochka-U Missile - Lugansk
