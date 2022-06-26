LIVE UPDATES: LPR Hit by Ukraine's Tochka-U Missile - Lugansk

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple cities in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks.

During the special operation Russian armed forces and Donbass troops took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military is targeting territory belonging to the DPR and LPR, shelling Donbass cities.

