Roe Reversed! Protests in Ecuador, SCOTUS Rundown, DARPA Report on Crypto and Protests in Georgia

2022-06-25T11:41+0000

2022-06-25T11:41+0000

2022-06-25T11:41+0000

Kim Keenan, adjunct Professor at George Washington University and Former General Counsel of the NAACP joins the show to talk about how Roe v Wade has been overturned. The Misfits discuss what happens next in state legislatures and congress following the landmark decision. They continue the conversation with a round up of this week at SCOTUS.Sean Blackmon, Co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik joins us from Brussels to talk about the EU heads of state yesterday granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova in what the media are describing as a major symbolic victory for both countries. Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and North Macedonia walked away from the summit empty-handed. They have all been granted candidate status, but their nominations have not moved forward at all after years of waiting. Meanwhile, G7 heads of state will meet on Sunday outside of Munich for their 48th annual meeting, as we told you yesterday. And, the Misfits talk about the United States announced that it would send an additional $450 million to Ukraine, bringing the latest tranche of aid to more than $6.1 billion.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio correspondent, calls into the show from Ecuador to talk about Protests in their 11th day, and though they have paralyzed the capital and so far resulted in a nationwide curfew and several deaths, they aren’t getting much attention. The protests are described as resulting from an increasing cost of living and in particular rising fuel prices - but they are also being led by indigenous people.Bruce Fein, Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States and one of the country’s leading constitutional scholars joins the show, The US Supreme Court this week has published some momentous decisions, the most controversial of which is the repeal of Roe v. Wade in what’s being called the “Dobbs decision.” The Court also overturned a 111-year-old New York law that regulated the carrying of concealed weapons, and it weakened some of the law surrounding the Miranda decision. This is the most conservative Supreme Court in generations, and many observers believe that it’s just getting started.Chris Garaffa, Editor of TechForThePeople.org joins the show to talk about Facebook* and Anti-Abortion Clinics are collecting highly sensitive information on would be patients seeking healthcare options. They talk about how it is critical to have the federal take direct action and pass federal legislation to prevent the harvesting of health and financial data on people by giant tech companies.Mindia Gavasheli, Sputnik Radio Bureau Chief calls into the show from Georgia to talk about the 100,000 people demonstrating in the streets of Tbilisi, Georgia in support of that country’s European Union application. The country was denied candidate status this week at the EU Summit in Brussels. Demonstrations began on June 16, continued on June 20, and are taking place again today. They’ve been peaceful, but the US Embassy in Tbilisi is warning Americans to avoid the area. An opposition spokesperson said that opposition parties would join with labor unions, civil society organizations, and journalists to form a new popular movement to demand that the government do more to press for EU membership.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

