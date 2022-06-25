https://sputniknews.com/20220625/news-wrap-up-roe-v-wade-overturned-macron-faction-loses-eu-economy-melting-down-1096645611.html

News Wrap Up: Roe v. Wade Overturned; Macron Faction Loses; EU Economy Melting Down

News Wrap Up: Roe v. Wade Overturned; Macron Faction Loses; EU Economy Melting Down

The United States Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision rescinding the 1973 verdict that guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-25T11:38+0000

2022-06-25T11:38+0000

2022-06-25T11:38+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

roe v. wade

abortion

rights

ukraine

kaliningrad

russia

colombia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096645465_41:0:1285:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7d3c3fc1d5a6fd6b272dbd542bd3ca9d.png

News Wrap Up: Roe v. Wade Overturned; Macron Faction Loses; EU Economy Melting Down The United States Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision rescinding the 1973 verdict that guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion.

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the SCOTUS decision. The United States Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision rescinding the 1973 verdict that guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A UN human rights office has confirmed that Israeli forces killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Also, Germany is considering nationalizing part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Belgium returns the remains of assassinated leader Patrice Lumumba to the Congo.Jack Rasmus, Prof. in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Rent prices are skyrocketing in the US. Also, we discuss the anatomy of the current inflation crisis and whether the Fed's plan to increase interest rates will positively affect the economy.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss the Global South. Massive rallies against neoliberal economic policies continue in Ecuador as at least one protester has died. Also, Gustavo Petro has upset the US apple cart in Colombia by becoming the first leftist leader to take the president's reign.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer Action4Assange and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th" join us to discuss this week's important stories. Protesters in Brussels yell "stop NATO" as the economic backlash from Russian sanctions devastate the EU's working class. Also, Lithuania is blockading Kaliningrad, Macron loses Parliament, and President Biden admits he knew Russia sanctions would hurt the American people.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent and Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, join us to discuss this week's important stories. The US Empire's narrative that Ukraine can win spells doom for the Ukrainian people. Also, a pro-Zionist political action committee is working to defeat progressive Black Democrats and Julian Assange is on suicide watch.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

kaliningrad

russia

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, roe v. wade, abortion, rights, ukraine, kaliningrad, russia, colombia, аудио, radio