UK Liberal Democrats Mark Historic Defeat for Boris Johnson With Twin By-Election Wins
UK Liberal Democrats Mark Historic Defeat for Boris Johnson With Twin By-Election Wins
After winning in the nation's recent by-elections in North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham, the Liberal Democrats have already wrested away a third seat... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
Two devastating parliamentary by-election losses for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservatives took place on Friday, including one in a southwest England seat that had been held by the party for more than a century, as the vote count showed.The main opposition Labour party reclaimed the Wakefield constituency in northern England, while the Tories lost the seats of Tiverton and Honiton to the moderate Liberal Democrats. According to the local media reports, Richard Foord, a Liberal Democrat, won the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, effectively the seat that the Tories previously held with a margin of more than 24,000 votes.The vote was initiated after Neil Parish, a former Conservative MP, resigned, admitting to twice accessing porn on his phone in the House of Commons.According to the by-elections result, the Labour party received a total of 47.9% of the vote in Wakefield, while the Conservatives came second with only 30%.And as for the Tiverton &amp; Honiton result, the Liberal Democrats received an astonishing 52.9%, while the Conservatives got just 38.5%, thus losing 21.7% in comparison with the previous election.These two outcomes are expected to increase pressure on Johnson. On Thursday, he stated that he will not step down no matter the result. Johnson referred to the notion of him bearing responsibility for any potential defeat as "crazy," given the Conservatives' struggles in Wakefield and Tiverton &amp; Honiton.
UK Liberal Democrats Mark Historic Defeat for Boris Johnson With Twin By-Election Wins

03:18 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 03:38 GMT 24.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Leon NealFILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, Wednesday, May 25 2022, following the publication of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, Wednesday, May 25 2022, following the publication of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
© AP Photo / Leon Neal
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
After winning in the nation's recent by-elections in North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham, the Liberal Democrats have already wrested away a third seat from the Tories.
Two devastating parliamentary by-election losses for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservatives took place on Friday, including one in a southwest England seat that had been held by the party for more than a century, as the vote count showed.
The main opposition Labour party reclaimed the Wakefield constituency in northern England, while the Tories lost the seats of Tiverton and Honiton to the moderate Liberal Democrats.
According to the local media reports, Richard Foord, a Liberal Democrat, won the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, effectively the seat that the Tories previously held with a margin of more than 24,000 votes.
The vote was initiated after Neil Parish, a former Conservative MP, resigned, admitting to twice accessing porn on his phone in the House of Commons.
According to the by-elections result, the Labour party received a total of 47.9% of the vote in Wakefield, while the Conservatives came second with only 30%.
And as for the Tiverton & Honiton result, the Liberal Democrats received an astonishing 52.9%, while the Conservatives got just 38.5%, thus losing 21.7% in comparison with the previous election.
These two outcomes are expected to increase pressure on Johnson. On Thursday, he stated that he will not step down no matter the result. Johnson referred to the notion of him bearing responsibility for any potential defeat as "crazy," given the Conservatives' struggles in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton.
