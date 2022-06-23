https://sputniknews.com/20220623/crazy-bojo-rules-out-resignation-if-tories-lose-twin-by-elections-1096598434.html

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out resigning should the Tories lose two by-elections being held Thursday.With the Conservatives struggling to hold both Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton, Johnson said that the idea of him taking responsibility for any possible loss was "crazy".In West Yorkshire's Wakefield constituency, polls suggest that Labour will win the seat back. In Devon, however, the contest appears to be potentially closer, with the Liberal Democrats projected to overturn a Tory majority of over 24,000 in Tiverton and Honiton.Both sitting Conservative MPs were forced to step down due to scandals. Former Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish admitted to watching pornography in the House of Commons, while former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.Boris Johnson himself has been resisting calls to resign for several months as he was castigated by the British public over his role in parties that took place in Downing Street during coronavirus lockdown. The embattled prime minister narrowly survived a no-confidence vote, with 146 Conservative MPs voting to remove him and 211 backing him.

