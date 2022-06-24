Kamala Harris Mocked as Her Office Posts Clip of VP Shooting Basketball...Cutting Out 5 Misses
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyVice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington.
It looks like sports is not the Biden Administration's strong suit - last week, the US president fell of a bike at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. And now, his second-in-command tried to show everyone she's hip.
Kamala Harris has presented herself as a basketball fan with some skills - according to a video posted by her aide Opal Vadhan. In a short clip, the Vice President sinks a shot right into the hoop, as she attends an event marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX at the American University sports center.
However, it seems that in reality, it took a little more effort and some outside help. The Republican National Committee (RNC) posted a full video in response, showing Harris missing her first five attempts before her husband Douglas Emhoff approached Harris for support, and possibly offered her a tip. The vice president then made her sixth shot, succeeding at last.
Many tweeps mocked Harris for her poor performance, and the VP's office - for a poor attempt to promote her image.
