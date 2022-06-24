https://sputniknews.com/20220624/kamala-harris-mocked-as-her-office-posts-clip-of-vp-shooting-basketballcutting-out-5-misses-1096618161.html

Kamala Harris Mocked as Her Office Posts Clip of VP Shooting Basketball...Cutting Out 5 Misses

It looks like sports is not the Biden Administration's strong suit - last week, the US president fell of a bike at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. And now, his... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Kamala Harris has presented herself as a basketball fan with some skills - according to a video posted by her aide Opal Vadhan. In a short clip, the Vice President sinks a shot right into the hoop, as she attends an event marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX at the American University sports center.However, it seems that in reality, it took a little more effort and some outside help. The Republican National Committee (RNC) posted a full video in response, showing Harris missing her first five attempts before her husband Douglas Emhoff approached Harris for support, and possibly offered her a tip. The vice president then made her sixth shot, succeeding at last.Many tweeps mocked Harris for her poor performance, and the VP's office - for a poor attempt to promote her image.

