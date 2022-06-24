International
Kamala Harris Mocked as Her Office Posts Clip of VP Shooting Basketball...Cutting Out 5 Misses
Kamala Harris Mocked as Her Office Posts Clip of VP Shooting Basketball...Cutting Out 5 Misses
It looks like sports is not the Biden Administration's strong suit - last week, the US president fell of a bike at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. And now, his... 24.06.2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634233_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_360d50562bea33971d3448e0c4f641f2.jpg
Kamala Harris has presented herself as a basketball fan with some skills - according to a video posted by her aide Opal Vadhan. In a short clip, the Vice President sinks a shot right into the hoop, as she attends an event marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX at the American University sports center.However, it seems that in reality, it took a little more effort and some outside help. The Republican National Committee (RNC) posted a full video in response, showing Harris missing her first five attempts before her husband Douglas Emhoff approached Harris for support, and possibly offered her a tip. The vice president then made her sixth shot, succeeding at last.Many tweeps mocked Harris for her poor performance, and the VP's office - for a poor attempt to promote her image.
Kamala Harris Mocked as Her Office Posts Clip of VP Shooting Basketball...Cutting Out 5 Misses

08:22 GMT 24.06.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyVice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
