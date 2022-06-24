https://sputniknews.com/20220624/julian-assange-on-suicide-watch-ukraine-declares-itself-de-facto-nato-member-1096608700.html

Julian Assange on Suicide Watch; Ukraine Declares Itself "De Facto" NATO Member

Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexey Arestovich said on Wednesday that the nation is already a "de facto" member of the NATO military alliance aligning his... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ritter has penned an article in which he argues that the West's fantasy outcome for the Ukraine military crisis ultimately spells doom for the border nation. Also, US officials are alarmed that US mercenaries may face the death penalty for participating in the conflict.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss Julain Assange and civil asset forfeiture laws. Julian Assange has been placed on suicide watch after the ruling was made that he can be extradited to the US. Also, we discuss absurd asset forfeiture laws that allow the government to seize civilian property without due process.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd," joins us to discuss NATO. A split seems to be emerging between members of NATO that support hawkish US policies and those who are hoping for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine. Also, Lithuania claims that it is not worried about Russian retaliation for its blockade of Kaliningrad because of its status as a NATO member.Erica Ryan, coordinating committee member of the Black Alliance For Peace, member of the Black working-class centered Ujima People's Progress Party in Maryland, founder of Liberation Through Reading, and co-editor of the revolutionary African blog, Hood Communist, joins us to discuss Haiti. The US puppet leader of Haiti attended the summit of the Americas, ostensibly representing the people of Haiti. Also, Western colonial powers have robbed Haiti of its material wealth for over a century and continue to steal from Haiti and Cuba.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US military is reportedly working with Israel in preparation for a military assault on Iran. Also, human rights groups are denouncing the EU's gas deal with Israel.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the West arming Ukraine. Polish extremists are discussing providing nuclear weapons to the Nazi regime in Ukraine. Also, the US plans to dramatically increase military spending in the midst of a domestic economic catastrophe.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss AIPAC. A new Wall Street-supported political action committee is providing funding for Black Democrats who are willing to support Zionist policies.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. The Belgians are returning the remains of assassinated African leader Patrice Lumumba to the Congo. Still, they refuse to explain how they came to possess those remains or hold anyone accountable.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

