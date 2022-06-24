https://sputniknews.com/20220624/eu-summit-brics-new-currency-flightmare-amid-airline-chaos-housing-correction-and-scotus-watch--1096605674.html

EU Leaders Back Ukraine’s Membership Bid 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Sean Blackmon, Co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik joins us from Brussels to talk about the latest news from the EU Summit this week. The European Union leaders are holding a summit today in Brussels and at the top of the agenda is conferring EU candidate status on Ukraine. This would be a symbolic win for Kyiv, which is now in its fifth month of conflict with Russia. Moldova is also being considered for membership. But candidate status does not confer EU membership, which could be decades away. Ukraine’s candidacy must have unanimous support, and it’s unlikely that any of the 27 EU members will vote no.The European Parliament voted this morning in favor of Ukraine’s candidacy.Richard Wolff, Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University, NYC. Professor Wolff joins the show they begin the conversation starting overseas, with BRICS. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a BRICS business forum said the group is working on creating an international reserve currency based on a basket of BRICS country currencies - roubles, rupees, renminbi, and rand. And they talk about what’s happening at the US Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell testified before a Senate committee yesterday and will go to the House today to talk about inflation and the Fed’s efforts to bring it down. Then they talk about the voices warning of a wage-price cycle - like the NYT, which says “If people expect faster inflation, they may ask for higher wages to cover costs and prompt employers to charge more thanks to climbing labor costs, setting off an inflationary cycle.”Keith Mackey, founder of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits. Mackey joins the show to break down the reasons behind the recent chaos as the airlines, staffing shortages, surging ticket prices and flight cancellations are creating headaches for travelers this summerRon Clewer, Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate joins the show to talk about housing market cooling off and whether its a sign of a recession and how first time home buyers are priced out of the market with rising interest rates and rental rates are surging in many large citiesWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

