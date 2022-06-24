https://sputniknews.com/20220624/democrats-vow-to-defy-scotus-decision-on-concealed-carry-1096609577.html
Democrats Vow to Defy SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry
Democrats Vow to Defy SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU granting Ukraine candidate status, and the US sending four... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T09:18+0000
2022-06-24T09:18+0000
2022-06-24T09:18+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
filibuster
radio
gun control
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096609431_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4e78d1805bb9d6d8939a669e45497b21.png
Democrats Vow to Defy SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU granting Ukraine candidate status, and the US sending four hundred and fifty million in aid to Ukraine
Maj Toure - Gun Rights Activist and Founder of Black Guns Matter | Black Guns Matter Activism, Draconian Gun Restrictions, and SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry in New YorkIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Multiple Strikes in the UK, Support for Ukraine Falling, and World Hunger GrowingIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Maj Toure about the 2nd Amendment, Justice Clarence Thomas, and the anti-gun movement. Maj talked about the restrictions placed on the 2nd Amendment in New York state and criminals who illegally use guns. Maj discussed Justice Clarence Thomas and his ruling on concealed carry rights.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Ian Shilling about Nord Stream One, Germany committing economic suicide, and rail workers demanding pay raises. Ian explained the reason rail workers are striking and the expectations for more unions to strike. Ian talked about the Assange extradition and the public lack of awareness of Julian Assange's case.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096609431_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_223c951cf8e85ee445d070e2b9e282c5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, filibuster, аудио, radio, gun control
Democrats Vow to Defy SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU granting Ukraine candidate status, and the US sending four hundred and fifty million in aid to Ukraine
Maj Toure - Gun Rights Activist and Founder of Black Guns Matter | Black Guns Matter Activism, Draconian Gun Restrictions, and SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry in New York
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Multiple Strikes in the UK, Support for Ukraine Falling, and World Hunger Growing
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Maj Toure about the 2nd Amendment, Justice Clarence Thomas, and the anti-gun movement. Maj talked about the restrictions placed on the 2nd Amendment in New York state and criminals who illegally use guns. Maj discussed Justice Clarence Thomas and his ruling on concealed carry rights.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Ian Shilling about Nord Stream One, Germany committing economic suicide, and rail workers demanding pay raises. Ian explained the reason rail workers are striking and the expectations for more unions to strike. Ian talked about the Assange extradition and the public lack of awareness of Julian Assange's case.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.