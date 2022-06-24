https://sputniknews.com/20220624/democrats-vow-to-defy-scotus-decision-on-concealed-carry-1096609577.html

Democrats Vow to Defy SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry

Democrats Vow to Defy SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU granting Ukraine candidate status, and the US sending four... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T09:18+0000

2022-06-24T09:18+0000

2022-06-24T09:18+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

filibuster

radio

gun control

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096609431_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4e78d1805bb9d6d8939a669e45497b21.png

Democrats Vow to Defy SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU granting Ukraine candidate status, and the US sending four hundred and fifty million in aid to Ukraine

Maj Toure - Gun Rights Activist and Founder of Black Guns Matter | Black Guns Matter Activism, Draconian Gun Restrictions, and SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Carry in New YorkIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Multiple Strikes in the UK, Support for Ukraine Falling, and World Hunger GrowingIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Maj Toure about the 2nd Amendment, Justice Clarence Thomas, and the anti-gun movement. Maj talked about the restrictions placed on the 2nd Amendment in New York state and criminals who illegally use guns. Maj discussed Justice Clarence Thomas and his ruling on concealed carry rights.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Ian Shilling about Nord Stream One, Germany committing economic suicide, and rail workers demanding pay raises. Ian explained the reason rail workers are striking and the expectations for more unions to strike. Ian talked about the Assange extradition and the public lack of awareness of Julian Assange's case.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, filibuster, аудио, radio, gun control