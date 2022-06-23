https://sputniknews.com/20220623/us-supreme-court-rules-ny-concealed-firearms-restriction-violates-2nd-amendment-1096599741.html

US Supreme Court Rules NY Concealed Firearms Restriction Violates 2nd Amendment

The US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York State law that prohibited individuals from carrying a firearm without specific cause on the grounds... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

The New York State law in question required individuals who wished to carry a firearm outside their home to prove that they have “proper cause” to do so based on a special need for self-defense beyond that of an ordinary citizen.Thomas argued that no other constitutional right requires a citizen to demonstrate to the government the need to exercise that right.The New York State law prevents law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, Thomas concluded.

