US Supreme Court Rules NY Concealed Firearms Restriction Violates 2nd Amendment
US Supreme Court Rules NY Concealed Firearms Restriction Violates 2nd Amendment
The US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York State law that prohibited individuals from carrying a firearm without specific cause on the grounds... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International
The New York State law in question required individuals who wished to carry a firearm outside their home to prove that they have “proper cause” to do so based on a special need for self-defense beyond that of an ordinary citizen.Thomas argued that no other constitutional right requires a citizen to demonstrate to the government the need to exercise that right.The New York State law prevents law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, Thomas concluded.
US Supreme Court Rules NY Concealed Firearms Restriction Violates 2nd Amendment
14:46 GMT 23.06.2022 (Updated: 14:50 GMT 23.06.2022)
The US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York State law that prohibited individuals from carrying a firearm without specific cause on the grounds that it violates the 14th amendment of the Constitution, according to a decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas.
The New York State law in question required individuals who wished to carry a firearm
outside their home to prove that they have “proper cause” to do so based on a special need for self-defense beyond that of an ordinary citizen.
“New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense,” the US Supreme Court said.
Thomas argued that no other constitutional right requires a citizen to demonstrate to the government the need to exercise that right.
The New York State law prevents law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, Thomas concluded.