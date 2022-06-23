International
BREAKING: Federal Reserve Says It Can't Control Prices of Oil or Most Food Amid Decades-High Inflation
US Supreme Court Rules NY Concealed Firearms Restriction Violates 2nd Amendment
US Supreme Court Rules NY Concealed Firearms Restriction Violates 2nd Amendment
The US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York State law that prohibited individuals from carrying a firearm without specific cause on the grounds...
2022-06-23T14:46+0000
2022-06-23T14:50+0000
The New York State law in question required individuals who wished to carry a firearm outside their home to prove that they have “proper cause” to do so based on a special need for self-defense beyond that of an ordinary citizen.Thomas argued that no other constitutional right requires a citizen to demonstrate to the government the need to exercise that right.The New York State law prevents law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, Thomas concluded.
US Supreme Court Rules NY Concealed Firearms Restriction Violates 2nd Amendment

14:46 GMT 23.06.2022 (Updated: 14:50 GMT 23.06.2022)
Being updated
The US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York State law that prohibited individuals from carrying a firearm without specific cause on the grounds that it violates the 14th amendment of the Constitution, according to a decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas.
The New York State law in question required individuals who wished to carry a firearm outside their home to prove that they have “proper cause” to do so based on a special need for self-defense beyond that of an ordinary citizen.
“New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense,” the US Supreme Court said.
Thomas argued that no other constitutional right requires a citizen to demonstrate to the government the need to exercise that right.
The New York State law prevents law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, Thomas concluded.
