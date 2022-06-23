https://sputniknews.com/20220623/media-mogul-rupert-murdoch-and-his-wife-jerry-hall-plan-to-divorce-report-suggests-1096584982.html

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and His Wife Jerry Hall Plan to Divorce, Report Suggests

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and his wife of six years, model and actress Jerry Hall are on their way to divorce, the New York Times has reported, citing two anonymous sources aware of the decision. The report did not elaborate on what exactly made the couple split, and there were no immediate details of any settlement between Murdoch and Hall.A spokesman for Murdoch declined to comment, the report added.It would be the fourth divorce for the 91-year-old mogul; however, the report suggests it won't affect his business interests. The family's shares in the companies founded by Murdoch are in a managed trust, which is controlled by Murdoch and four of his children. According to Forbes, Murdoch and his family have a total net worth of $17.7 billion. The media empire he created includes Fox News and the Wall Street Journal in the US, British News Group Newspapers (the current publisher of The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun), and Australian SkyNews.

