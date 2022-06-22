https://sputniknews.com/20220622/state-dept-us-to-accept-more-afghan-refugees-in-coming-months-1096572276.html

State Dept: US to Accept More Afghan Refugees in Coming Months

State Dept: US to Accept More Afghan Refugees in Coming Months

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will receive additional refugees from Afghanistan in the coming months, the State Department's top migration official... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-22T19:58+0000

2022-06-22T19:58+0000

2022-06-22T19:56+0000

afghanistan

taliban

us

refugees

asylum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096293759_0:127:2417:1487_1920x0_80_0_0_2488eced23a8b5c99b8518f563b47914.jpg

On Monday, CBS News reported that the US government is rejecting 90% of Afghans seeking humanitarian refuge in the United States.She did not provide specific details but mentioned that the US has provided resettlement assistance for 74,000 Afghans since last July.According to the CBS report, the US has received 46,000 applications from Afghans hoping to enter the country via the parole process since last July, but only a small percentage have been actually processed. And of those 4,543 requests that have been fully adjudicated, only 297 have been approved, the report said.The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 following the US military pullout from the country and established an interim government. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized even though the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the country's name used by the Taliban - was restored in December.

https://sputniknews.com/20220621/report-us-rejecting-over-90-of-afghans-seeking-asylum-from-taliban-on-humanitarian-grounds-1096502879.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, taliban, us, refugees, asylum