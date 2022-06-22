State Dept: US to Accept More Afghan Refugees in Coming Months
© AP Photo / Shekib Rahmani In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ordinary Americans and the nation's airlines are combining to donate miles and cash to help Afghan refugees resettle in the United States. Organizers said Tuesday, Oct. 26, they have raised enough donations pay for 40,000 flights, but they're hoping to nearly double that amount.
© AP Photo / Shekib Rahmani
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will receive additional refugees from Afghanistan in the coming months, the State Department's top migration official, Julieta Valls Noyes, said on Wednesday.
On Monday, CBS News reported that the US government is rejecting 90% of Afghans seeking humanitarian refuge in the United States.
"The United States will continue to welcome additional qualifying Afghans in the coming months," Noyes, the US Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration, told reporters.
She did not provide specific details but mentioned that the US has provided resettlement assistance for 74,000 Afghans since last July.
According to the CBS report, the US has received 46,000 applications from Afghans hoping to enter the country via the parole process since last July, but only a small percentage have been actually processed. And of those 4,543 requests that have been fully adjudicated, only 297 have been approved, the report said.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 following the US military pullout from the country and established an interim government. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized even though the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the country's name used by the Taliban - was restored in December.