https://sputniknews.com/20220622/civil-trial-jurors-find-bill-cosby-sexually-abused-teen-girl-in-1975-forcing-him-to-pay-500000-1096549618.html

Civil Trial Jurors Find Bill Cosby Sexually Abused Teen Girl in 1975, Forcing Him to Pay $500,000

Civil Trial Jurors Find Bill Cosby Sexually Abused Teen Girl in 1975, Forcing Him to Pay $500,000

The 84-year-old actor and comedian was accused of sexual assault and harrasment by over 60 women, with accusations spanning from the mid-1960ies to the late... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-22T09:32+0000

2022-06-22T09:32+0000

2022-06-22T09:32+0000

bill cosby

sexual assault

us

trial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101344/77/1013447736_0:0:3479:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_e8a3fbf1b31708e6b8505c29f7f83648.jpg

Jurors in a civil trial against Bill Cosby have ordered the actor to pay $500,000 to Judith Huth, finding that he sexually abused the woman at the Playboy mansion in 1975, when she was just 16 years old.Nine of the twelve jurors agreed to reach the verdict, finding that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with the teen.Cosby did not attend the proceedings, and has denied Huth's allegations. His representative Andrew Wyatt claimed the verdict was "a huge victory, since the plaintiff initially demanded millions of dollars. He previously maintained that Huth and her attorney Gloria Allred "fabricated these false accusations, in order to force Mr. Cosby to finance their racist mission against successful and accomplished Black Men in America". According to the woman, Cosby met her and her then-17-year-old friend, Donna Samuelson in LA, while in the area to film the movie "Let's Do It Again". Huth said that the actor had escorted them to the mansion, made her drink alcohol and later assaulted her in a game room.This case became the first sex-abuse civil trial against Cosby to reach a jury. At the same time, dozens of women claim that the actor assaulted them over the decades of his prolific career.In April 2018, Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. However, the he had spent only two and a half years in prison when his sentence was reversed and he was released in July this year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

bill cosby, sexual assault, us, trial