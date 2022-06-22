https://sputniknews.com/20220622/alaska-is-the-most-patriotic-state-of-all-us-study-finds-1096541946.html

Alaska is the Most Patriotic State of All US, Study Finds

The study came to its conclusion by focusing on the military and civic engagement of each state, ultimately opting for putting more of an emphasis on civic...

Alaska has been dubbed the most patriotic state of all the 50 US states, a study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub has revealed. The second and third-ranked states were listed as Montana and Virginia, respectively.The study, which was published on Monday and conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, further determined that Arkansas, a southern Republican-leaning state which borders the Mississippi River, was found to be the least patriotic state.The ideology behind American patriotism is complex. So, how does one measure a complex ideology, exactly? According to Statista, which did a study on patriotism in the United States last year, patriotism is defined as having pride in and devotion to one’s homeland. But because the United States is: 1) massive and 2) a cultural melting pot, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact characteristics of a “patriot” in the U-S-of-A.In order to conduct their findings, WalletHub measured patriotism in the United States based on the following factors: military engagement and civic engagement.The study put more emphasis on the importance of civic engagement over military engagement, weighing this factor with 75/100 points for each state. According to the researchers, civic engagement includes: adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, adults who voted in the 2020 primary elections, states that require US History and Civics classes, “residents who participate in groups or organizations,” jury participation, and volunteerism.The states that scored the highest for volunteerism were (in order starting with the highest ranked): Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado and Minnesota. Those with the lowest volunteerism rating were: New York, Nevada, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky.The states with the highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election were New Jersey, Minnesota, Oregon, New Hampshire and Wisconsin (tied with Maryland). The states with the lowest percentage of voters in that same election were Arkansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Alabama.For military engagement, which the study ranked with 25/100 points, the researchers used these factors to measure a state’s patriotism: military enlistees, veterans, active-duty soldiers, and civilian adult population in military reserves.States that had the highest number of military enlistees included: Georgia, Alaska, Texas, South Carolina and Alabama. Those with the lowest number of military enlistees include: North Dakota, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Minnesota.And the states with the most veterans per capita, according to the study, are: Alaska, Virginia, Wyoming, Montana and Hawaii. Those with the least amount of veterans include: New York, New Jersey, California, Massachusetts and Utah.The top ten most patriotic states in the nation are: Alaska, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, Oregon, Maryland, Hawaii, Vermont, New Hampshire and Iowa.The least patriotic states according to the study are: Arkansas, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.Overall, Democratic-leaning states tended to score higher on the “patriotic” measures than Republican-leaning states, the study found.

