President Macron Faces Parliamentary Defeat; NATO Blockades Kaliningrad; Petro Wins in Colombia
President Macron Faces Parliamentary Defeat; NATO Blockades Kaliningrad; Petro Wins in Colombia
The outcome of the French election may reflect a political trend for future EU elections as Marine Le Pen and Jean Luc Melanchon win big and President Macron... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
President Macron Faces Parliamentary Defeat; NATO Blockades Kaliningrad; Petro Wins in Colombia
The outcome of the French election may reflect a political trend for future EU elections as Marine Le Pen and Jean Luc Melanchon win big and President Macron faces diminished political power.
Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher joins us to discuss the French elections. The outcome of the French election may reflect a political trend for future EU elections as Marine Le Pen and Jean Luc Melanchon win big and President Macron faces diminished political power. Also, congress passes a bill that will empower the US government to influence the political decisions of independent African nations.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq joins us to discuss the NATO blockade of Kaliningrad. NATO has moved to block goods from getting to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad via rail and some politicians in Russia are calling for a military solution arguing that this constitutes a direct aggression against their land.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss the Global South. The nation of Colombia is experiencing a dramatic political shift as Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez have won the election. Also, Venezuela will be hosting an anti-NATO summit.Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. NATO officials are arguing that the Ukraine conflict could last for years. Also, Ukrainian President Zelensky is calling for 'preemptive measures' against China over Taiwan and Turkey is calling for a summit specifically regarding Finland and Sweden's aspirations to join NATO.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast and which you can find at leftisdead.com joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden is traveling to the Middle East to meet with the leader of Saudi Arabia. Also, we discuss Israel's new security pact.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch joins us to discuss the global Monroe doctrine. There are currently great dangers being created by the US empire's futile attempt to enforce its hegemonic Monroe doctrine on the entire planet. Also, Vijay Prashad argues that the US is trying to use military force to compensate for its declining economic power.Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report Editor and Sr. Columnist joins us to discuss the latest campaign of the Black Alliance for Peace. The Poor People's Campaign and the Black Alliance for Peace are coming together to call for a radical break from the status quo of incrementalism.Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst joins us to discuss the new world order. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the new Eurasian led G8 may be setting the stage for a new world economic order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:37 GMT 21.06.2022 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 21.06.2022)
Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher joins us to discuss the French elections. The outcome of the French election may reflect a political trend for future EU elections as Marine Le Pen and Jean Luc Melanchon win big and President Macron faces diminished political power. Also, congress passes a bill that will empower the US government to influence the political decisions of independent African nations.
Scott Ritter, Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq joins us to discuss the NATO blockade of Kaliningrad. NATO has moved to block goods from getting to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad via rail and some politicians in Russia are calling for a military solution arguing that this constitutes a direct aggression against their land.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss the Global South. The nation of Colombia is experiencing a dramatic political shift as Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez have won the election. Also, Venezuela will be hosting an anti-NATO summit.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. NATO officials are arguing that the Ukraine conflict could last for years. Also, Ukrainian President Zelensky is calling for 'preemptive measures' against China over Taiwan and Turkey is calling for a summit specifically regarding Finland and Sweden's aspirations to join NATO.
James Carey,
host of The Left is Dead podcast and which you can find at leftisdead.com
joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden is traveling to the Middle East to meet with the leader of Saudi Arabia. Also, we discuss Israel's new security pact.
Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and Counter Punch joins us to discuss the global Monroe doctrine. There are currently great dangers being created by the US empire's futile attempt to enforce its hegemonic Monroe doctrine on the entire planet. Also, Vijay Prashad argues that the US is trying to use military force to compensate for its declining economic power.
Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report Editor and Sr. Columnist joins us to discuss the latest campaign of the Black Alliance for Peace. The Poor People's Campaign and the Black Alliance for Peace are coming together to call for a radical break from the status quo of incrementalism.
Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst joins us to discuss the new world order. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the new Eurasian led G8 may be setting the stage for a new world economic order.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.