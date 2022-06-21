https://sputniknews.com/20220621/elite-w-the-legendary-david-icke-1096504103.html

Elite W/ The Legendary David Icke

On today’s episode of The Backstory, hosts Lee Stranahan and Carmine Sabia discussed current events including Ukraine banning Russian music, and US actor Ben... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

Elite W/ The Legendary David Icke On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine banning Russian music, and US actor Ben Stiller meeting with President Zelensky.

GUESTDavid Icke - Journalist, Author, and Former Footballer | The Global Cult, The Manipulation of Reality, and The Free Flow of InformationIn the first hour, Lee played his interview with the legendary author David Icke. David discussed the labels put on him by the media, the globalist cult, and raising people's awareness. David discussed his research during the early 1990s and how globalization has dictated people's lives. David talked about global censorship and British philosopher Alan Watts.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine spoke about the David Icke interview, aliens, and the need for debate in society. Lee and Carmine spoke about the public's consciousness and Ashley Biden's diary.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

