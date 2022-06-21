International
https://sputniknews.com/20220621/elite-w-the-legendary-david-icke-1096504103.html
Elite W/ The Legendary David Icke
Elite W/ The Legendary David Icke
On today’s episode of The Backstory, hosts Lee Stranahan and Carmine Sabia discussed current events including Ukraine banning Russian music, and US actor Ben... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-21T04:45+0000
2022-06-21T11:46+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
mi6
rockefeller foundation
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096503956_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_05e88cc57e93d2775dab36f9ab30937b.png
Elite W/ The Legendary David Icke
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine banning Russian music, and US actor Ben Stiller meeting with President Zelensky.
GUESTDavid Icke - Journalist, Author, and Former Footballer | The Global Cult, The Manipulation of Reality, and The Free Flow of InformationIn the first hour, Lee played his interview with the legendary author David Icke. David discussed the labels put on him by the media, the globalist cult, and raising people's awareness. David discussed his research during the early 1990s and how globalization has dictated people's lives. David talked about global censorship and British philosopher Alan Watts.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine spoke about the David Icke interview, aliens, and the need for debate in society. Lee and Carmine spoke about the public's consciousness and Ashley Biden's diary.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096503956_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7aa0c122abcfcb78922db9f9663c45b8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio sputnik, the backstory, mi6, rockefeller foundation, аудио, radio

Elite W/ The Legendary David Icke

04:45 GMT 21.06.2022 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 21.06.2022)
Elite W/ The Legendary David Icke
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, hosts Lee Stranahan and Carmine Sabia discussed current events including Ukraine banning Russian music, and US actor Ben Stiller meeting with President Zelensky.
GUEST
David Icke - Journalist, Author, and Former Footballer | The Global Cult, The Manipulation of Reality, and The Free Flow of Information
In the first hour, Lee played his interview with the legendary author David Icke. David discussed the labels put on him by the media, the globalist cult, and raising people's awareness. David discussed his research during the early 1990s and how globalization has dictated people's lives. David talked about global censorship and British philosopher Alan Watts.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine spoke about the David Icke interview, aliens, and the need for debate in society. Lee and Carmine spoke about the public's consciousness and Ashley Biden's diary.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала