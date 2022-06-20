https://sputniknews.com/20220620/six-injured-three-in-critical-condition-after-nyc-taxi-jumps-curb-plows-into-pedestrians-1096502211.html

Six Injured, Three in Critical Condition After NYC Taxi Jumps Curb, Plows Into Pedestrians

Six Injured, Three in Critical Condition After NYC Taxi Jumps Curb, Plows Into Pedestrians

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time in New York’s Flatiron District near the Broadway-West 29th St. intersection–approximately four blocks south of... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T21:00+0000

2022-06-20T21:00+0000

2022-06-20T21:00+0000

new york city

car accident

taxi

taxi drivers

manhattan

nypd

injuries

casualties

pedestrians

broadway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096501916_51:0:1356:734_1920x0_80_0_0_723c477eb88a92a44c5ad387c12e0e4f.png

At least six people have been hospitalized with varying injuries after a New York City taxi cab hopped a curb and struck a group of pedestrians before crashing into a building in Manhattan, according to New York City Police Department (NYPD) officials.At least three individuals were said to be in critical condition upon transit to the nearby Bellevue Hospital.The taxi driver is among those injured, and did not attempt to flee the scene, responding authorities noted.The NYPD’s afternoon news briefing detailed that those critically injured included two women who were pinned against a wall of the crash site and a cyclist who was also struck by the taxi driver amid a left-hand turn onto the busy Manhattan street.Eyewitness footage uploaded to Twitter and the Citizen app showed the taxi parked on the sidewalk as emergency personnel and onlookers traverse the area.Members of the public have been told to avoid the area around the Broadway-W 29th St. intersection and 1186 Broadway, the initial address reported for the crash.Preliminary findings suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle after suffering a medical emergency, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.The NYPD, FDNY, and highway investigation personnel were all seen scouting the area for additional clues on the circumstances leading up to the Monday afternoon crash.Investigating authorities have reportedly recovered video evidence of the incident.

https://sputniknews.com/20220620/one-dead-8-injured-in-shooting-in-new-yorks-harlem-1096487684.html

manhattan

broadway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

new york city, car accident, taxi, taxi drivers, manhattan, nypd, injuries, casualties, pedestrians, broadway