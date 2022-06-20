International
One Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting in New York's Harlem
One Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting in New York's Harlem
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - One individual was killed and eight more were injured in Harlem neighborhood of New York on Monday, NYPD Chief Brian McGee said.
"Early this morning police responded to the report about numerous people being shot … There are a total of nine people being shot," McGee said.One male was later pronounced dead.According to media reports, the victims were at a gathering or a barbecue. The investigation is currently underway.Pressure has been mounting on the US government to tackle a rise in gun-related violence after a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people and a massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas, left another 22 dead.
One Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting in New York's Harlem

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - One individual was killed and eight more were injured in Harlem neighborhood of New York on Monday, NYPD Chief Brian McGee said.
"Early this morning police responded to the report about numerous people being shot … There are a total of nine people being shot," McGee said.
One male was later pronounced dead.
According to media reports, the victims were at a gathering or a barbecue. The investigation is currently underway.
Pressure has been mounting on the US government to tackle a rise in gun-related violence after a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people and a massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas, left another 22 dead.
