Police: 'Multiple' People Shot in Washington, DC, Officer Among Injured
Police: 'Multiple' People Shot in Washington, DC, Officer Among Injured
Multiple individuals in Washington, DC, were injured late Sunday after gunshots were fired, the city's police department has revealed. 20.06.2022
An announcement issued by the DC Police Department details the shooting took place in the city's northwest jurisdiction, specifically within the area of 14th and U Street. Noting that only "multiple" were injured, the brief release did state that one officer was among the injured tally.It remains unclear whether the shooting incident has resulted in any fatalities.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Police: 'Multiple' People Shot in Washington, DC, Officer Among Injured

01:36 GMT 20.06.2022 (Updated: 01:42 GMT 20.06.2022)
Multiple individuals in Washington, DC, were injured late Sunday after gunshots were fired, the city's police department has revealed.
An announcement issued by the DC Police Department details the shooting took place in the city's northwest jurisdiction, specifically within the area of 14th and U Street. Noting that only "multiple" were injured, the brief release did state that one officer was among the injured tally.
It remains unclear whether the shooting incident has resulted in any fatalities.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
