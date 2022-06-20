https://sputniknews.com/20220620/police-multiple-people-shot-in-washington-dc-officer-among-injured-1096467932.html

Police: 'Multiple' People Shot in Washington, DC, Officer Among Injured

Police: 'Multiple' People Shot in Washington, DC, Officer Among Injured

Multiple individuals in Washington, DC, were injured late Sunday after gunshots were fired, the city's police department has revealed. 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T01:36+0000

2022-06-20T01:36+0000

2022-06-20T01:42+0000

washington dc

shooting

dc metropolitan police department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Multiple individuals in Washington, DC, were injured late Sunday after gunshots were fired, the city's police department has revealed.An announcement issued by the DC Police Department details the shooting took place in the city's northwest jurisdiction, specifically within the area of 14th and U Street. Noting that only "multiple" were injured, the brief release did state that one officer was among the injured tally.It remains unclear whether the shooting incident has resulted in any fatalities.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

washington dc, shooting, dc metropolitan police department