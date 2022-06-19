Two Actors Dead and Six Injured on Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’, Production Suspended
Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were killed in a car crash on June 16 during the filming of the Netflix series "The Chosen One." The show is an adaptation of Mark Millar and Peter Gross’ comic book series American Jesus, in which a 12-year-old discovers he is the second coming of Jesus Christ.
A car accident near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula left two actors dead and six others injured. The van reportedly flipped after it ran off the road into desert terrain. The actors were not filming at the time, but were instead on their way to a nearby airport after filming had wrapped in Santa Rosalía, according to sources.
The six injured individuals include two actors and four crew members, all are said to be in stable condition. Mexican actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González died in the car crash.
While Netflix has yet to comment on the accident, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) say they will be investigating the crash.
“SAG-AFTRA has been in contact with Netflix and with the Mexican actors union ANDA about this incident and we are investigating the circumstances with local production,” said a spokesperson. “On set safety is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our members and others are safe in their workplace.”
While an investigation is still underway, friends of those who were killed or injured in the car accident apparently contact the Daily Beast to air grievances, saying they had been told by the actors that transportation as well as other logistics during filming.
“It fills me with rage that there are reports of abuse and exploitation being shared by people involved with the production,” said Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, who was an alleged friend of González Aguilar. “I would like to demand that this is further investigated. If nothing wrong was going on, then there shouldn’t be an issue with providing the information.”
“It is imperative that the production report how many hours of rest the driver who lost control of the truck had,” said friend of Raymundo Garduño Cruz, Fernando Bonilla on Twitter.
The show’s production company Redrum says they will be suspending production on The Chosen One temporarily. Plans for the show The Chosen One were first announced by Netflix in 2018. British comic book writer Mark Millar is also known for Ultimate Fantastic Four, Ultimate X-Men, Kingsman, and Kick-Ass.