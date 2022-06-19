https://sputniknews.com/20220619/two-actors-dead-and-six-injured-on-netflixs-the-chosen-one-production-suspended-1096443577.html

Two Actors Dead and Six Injured on Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’, Production Suspended

Two Actors Dead and Six Injured on Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’, Production Suspended

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were killed in a car crash on June 16 during the filming of the Netflix series "The Chosen... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T02:23+0000

2022-06-19T02:23+0000

2022-06-19T02:23+0000

netflix

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49a4dea4b5e3cd10d6d73bea32d2d45a.jpg

A car accident near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula left two actors dead and six others injured. The van reportedly flipped after it ran off the road into desert terrain. The actors were not filming at the time, but were instead on their way to a nearby airport after filming had wrapped in Santa Rosalía, according to sources.The six injured individuals include two actors and four crew members, all are said to be in stable condition. Mexican actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González died in the car crash.While Netflix has yet to comment on the accident, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) say they will be investigating the crash.While an investigation is still underway, friends of those who were killed or injured in the car accident apparently contact the Daily Beast to air grievances, saying they had been told by the actors that transportation as well as other logistics during filming.“It is imperative that the production report how many hours of rest the driver who lost control of the truck had,” said friend of Raymundo Garduño Cruz, Fernando Bonilla on Twitter.The show’s production company Redrum says they will be suspending production on The Chosen One temporarily. Plans for the show The Chosen One were first announced by Netflix in 2018. British comic book writer Mark Millar is also known for Ultimate Fantastic Four, Ultimate X-Men, Kingsman, and Kick-Ass.

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/netflix-fires-150-employees-as-subscriber-losses-continue-to-drive-payroll-cuts-1095587526.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

netflix, death