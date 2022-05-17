https://sputniknews.com/20220517/netflix-fires-150-employees-as-subscriber-losses-continue-to-drive-payroll-cuts-1095587526.html
Netflix Fires 150 Employees as Subscriber Losses Continue to Drive Payroll Cuts
Netflix Fires 150 Employees as Subscriber Losses Continue to Drive Payroll Cuts
A number of tech giants have announced hiring freezes, including Amazon, Meta, and Twitter, despite strong job growth in other sectors of the US economy. Some... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-17T21:04+0000
2022-05-17T21:04+0000
2022-05-17T21:04+0000
netflix
us
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49a4dea4b5e3cd10d6d73bea32d2d45a.jpg
Streaming giant Netflix was confirmed on Tuesday as preparing to fire roughly 150 employees, saying it was due to its massive loss of subscribers and was not reflective of employee performance.“As we explained on earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company,” a Netflix representative told CNBC on Tuesday. The company’s shares collapsed in April amid news of the sharp attrition of its subscriber base, with share value falling nearly 70% from their January numbers. The company said it had already lost 200,000 users and expected to lose another 2 million - its first such loss in a decade.Layoffs began late last month with its fan-focused website, Tudum, where an entire team of 10 writers, nearly all of them women of color, were fired.All these numbers are just a tiny part of Netflix’s empire, however. The California-based company employs some 11,000 workers and counts roughly 222 million paying households - and another 100 million that view Netflix by sharing accounts.Following the announcement of the losses last month, Netflix said it could soon begin cracking down on account-sharing as well. It is also considering allowing commercials, something it’s long been hailed for not having.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f6132220ae9342043c57fd9d36427ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
netflix, us, news
Netflix Fires 150 Employees as Subscriber Losses Continue to Drive Payroll Cuts
A number of tech giants have announced hiring freezes, including Amazon, Meta, and Twitter, despite strong job growth in other sectors of the US economy. Some analysts have suggested the move is in anticipation of how inflation will impact their future costs.
Streaming giant Netflix was confirmed on Tuesday as preparing to fire roughly 150 employees, saying it was due to its massive loss of subscribers and was not reflective of employee performance.
“As we explained on earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company,” a Netflix representative told CNBC on Tuesday
.
“So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly US-based. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We’re working hard to support them through this very difficult transition.”
The company’s shares collapsed in April
amid news of the sharp attrition of its subscriber base, with share value falling nearly 70% from their January numbers. The company said it had already lost
200,000 users and expected to lose another 2 million - its first such loss in a decade.
Layoffs began late last month with its fan-focused website, Tudum
, where an entire team of 10 writers, nearly all of them women of color, were fired.
All these numbers are just a tiny part of Netflix’s empire, however. The California-based company employs some 11,000 workers and counts roughly 222 million paying households - and another 100 million that view Netflix by sharing accounts.
Following the announcement of the losses last month, Netflix said it could soon begin cracking down on account-sharing
as well. It is also considering allowing commercials, something it’s long been hailed for not having.