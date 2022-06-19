https://sputniknews.com/20220619/strong-earthquake-hits-japans-ishikawa-prefecture---meteorological-agency-1096447447.html

Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture - Meteorological Agency

Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture - Meteorological Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's eastern prefecture of Ishikawa prefecture on Sunday, Japanese Meteorological Agency said on Sunday. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T07:34+0000

2022-06-19T07:34+0000

2022-06-19T07:34+0000

japan

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg

The agency said that the earthquake occurred at around 06:08 GMT with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Japanese seismic, adding that the earthquake occurred in waters off the coast near the city of Suzu at a depth of about 6.2 miles.The agency said that there was no threat of a tsunami despite the significant magnitude.Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that following the earthquake, a collection and response headquarters was established under the Office of the Japanese Prime Minister.There are no immediate reports of casualties or any damage caused by the earthquake.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, earthquake