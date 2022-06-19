International
Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture - Meteorological Agency
Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture - Meteorological Agency
japan, earthquake

Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture - Meteorological Agency

07:34 GMT 19.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORIN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's eastern prefecture of Ishikawa prefecture on Sunday, Japanese Meteorological Agency said on Sunday.
The agency said that the earthquake occurred at around 06:08 GMT with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Japanese seismic, adding that the earthquake occurred in waters off the coast near the city of Suzu at a depth of about 6.2 miles.
The agency said that there was no threat of a tsunami despite the significant magnitude.
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that following the earthquake, a collection and response headquarters was established under the Office of the Japanese Prime Minister.
There are no immediate reports of casualties or any damage caused by the earthquake.
