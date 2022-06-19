https://sputniknews.com/20220619/strong-earthquake-hits-japans-ishikawa-prefecture---meteorological-agency-1096447447.html
Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture - Meteorological Agency
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's eastern prefecture of Ishikawa prefecture on Sunday, Japanese Meteorological Agency said on Sunday. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
The agency said that the earthquake occurred at around 06:08 GMT with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Japanese seismic, adding that the earthquake occurred in waters off the coast near the city of Suzu at a depth of about 6.2 miles.The agency said that there was no threat of a tsunami despite the significant magnitude.Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that following the earthquake, a collection and response headquarters was established under the Office of the Japanese Prime Minister.There are no immediate reports of casualties or any damage caused by the earthquake.
