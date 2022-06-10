https://sputniknews.com/20220610/two-earthquakes-magnitude-6-58-strike-in-chinas-southwest-1096175662.html
Two Earthquakes Magnitude 6, 5.8 Strike in China's Southwest
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.8 and 6 occurred in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Friday night, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.The magnitude 5.8 earthquake was registered at 00:03 local time (Thursday, 16:03 GMT), with the epicenter located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The magnitude 6 earthquake was registered at 01:28 local time (Thursday, 17:28 GMT) in the city of Barkam of Sichuan province. The epicenter was at the depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).The authorities dispatched emergency services and firefighters to the scene. No information on casualties or damage has been reported.Sichuan Province is one of the most seismic regions in China, where earthquakes occur regularly. In May 2008, the strongest earthquake in recent decades with magnitude 8 occurred there. At that time, 87,150 people died or went missing, 374,000 were injured and millions of people were left homeless. The economic damage exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($149.5 billion).
