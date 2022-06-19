https://sputniknews.com/20220619/fina-rules-transgender-swimmers-who-underwent-male-puberty-cant-compete-in-female-races-1096463622.html

FINA Rules Transgender Swimmers Who Underwent Male Puberty Can't Compete in Female Races

FINA Rules Transgender Swimmers Who Underwent Male Puberty Can't Compete in Female Races

Under the new policy, transgender competitors will be required to have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to be able to compete in women's... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T18:46+0000

2022-06-19T18:46+0000

2022-06-19T18:46+0000

sports

swimming

transgender

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096463673_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2dfb448112581eb242b256841e468e2f.jpg

The international sports federation for swimming (FINA) has ruled that transgender athletes who went through male puberty can't compete in female races.According to Husnain Al-Musallam, president of FINA, a separate "open category" will be set up to separate trans athletes to compete in their own class. The decision was made at FINA's extraordinary general congress on the sidelines of the world championships in Budapest following a report from a transgender task force which comprised leading medical, legal and sports figures.FINA's ruling means that American swimmer Lia Thomas will no longer be allowed to compete against women. Thomas became the first openly transgender athlete to win NCAA Division I national championship in any sport, after demonstrating the best results in the women's 500-yard freestyle event in March 2022. Before starting hormone replacement therapy in 2019, Thomas competed for the Pennsylvanian men's team for three seasons.Some sports doctors have suggested that Thomas, as well as other trans female athletes, have been having unfair advantage because they had gone through male puberty. Thomas, for her part, argued that "trans women are not a threat to womne's sport", adding that anyone banning her from competing as a woman is "transphobic".Meanwhile, FINA's ruling has been met with applause by many athletes and fans. Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies wrote on Twitter:

https://sputniknews.com/20220530/medics-trans-swimmer-lia-thomas-has-unfair-advantage-over-biological-females-1095882873.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

sports, swimming, transgender