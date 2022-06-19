https://sputniknews.com/20220619/british-woman-claims-she-has-repeatedly-been-abducted-by-aliens-in-her-sleep--1096454337.html

British Woman Claims She Has Repeatedly Been 'Abducted by Aliens' in Her Sleep

British Woman Claims She Has Repeatedly Been 'Abducted by Aliens' in Her Sleep

According to the lady, she has been having close encounters with extraterrestials as long as she can remember. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T13:03+0000

2022-06-19T13:03+0000

2022-06-19T13:04+0000

aliens

ufo

uk

extraterrestial life

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107756/17/1077561781_0:0:2747:1546_1920x0_80_0_0_1b0c66c81d5625a455b5533416eb9361.jpg

Maria Leiva, a 51-year-old woman from Ramsgate, Kent, UK, claims that she has been abducted by aliens multiple times while she was asleep. In an interview with The Mirror, Leiva shared her experience in every detail. She said she has been able to "see things in the sky" and "see beings as well" since the age of four. According to Leiva, sometimes she is woken up by "telepathic communications" early in the morning when she is being "told" to go to the window, where she would often try to take photos or videos of "what is out there". "In the past two weeks, I have seen two flying objects in the sky up to three times in one night," the woman said.She added that she often finds bruises and puncture marks on her body after the alleged visits of extraterrestials. According to the woman, she has even woken up in random places without knowing how she had ever got there. Leiva said that her daughter too has had encountered aliens. The woman's personal experience and alleged encounters with UFOs have had a serious impact on her life, making her a frequent participant at meetings and conferences organised by UFO communities all over the world. "I enjoy going to conferences around the world for E.T and flying saucers, I speak to people who have experienced the same things as me such as seeing UFO's and aliens," Leiva said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220611/real-alien-craft-caught-on-video-following-space-station-blogger-claims-1096228168.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

aliens, ufo, uk, extraterrestial life