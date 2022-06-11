https://sputniknews.com/20220611/real-alien-craft-caught-on-video-following-space-station-blogger-claims-1096228168.html

UFO hunter extraordinaire Scott C. Waring has recently brought forth what may or may not be an alien craft sighting.A video from “one of the NASA live cams” on board the International Space Station, according to Waring, shows what looks like a vaguely circular, or perhaps spherical, shape that remains in the frame, as if moving in sync with the station.“It looks like a sphere and it has a blur around it...similar to what UFOs often cause when recorded on camera”, Waring mused in his blog.While at least one social media user who commented on Waring’s video on YouTube mentioned the possibility that the shape seen in the video could have been a “speck on the lens”, the blogger himself seemed convinced that it was a bona fide piece of “alien technology”.“To me, this is absolute alien technology...a real alien craft following the space station”, he wrote.

