International
https://sputniknews.com/20220611/real-alien-craft-caught-on-video-following-space-station-blogger-claims-1096228168.html
'Real Alien Craft' Caught on Video 'Following Space Station', Blogger Claims
'Real Alien Craft' Caught on Video 'Following Space Station', Blogger Claims
While at least one social media user suggested that the shape seen in the video could have been a “speck on the lens” of the camera, Scott C. Waring argued... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T19:00+0000
2022-06-11T19:00+0000
viral
ufo
video
international space station
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104482/31/1044823116_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_06d3de5396395d2670ef03c49e460f90.jpg
UFO hunter extraordinaire Scott C. Waring has recently brought forth what may or may not be an alien craft sighting.A video from “one of the NASA live cams” on board the International Space Station, according to Waring, shows what looks like a vaguely circular, or perhaps spherical, shape that remains in the frame, as if moving in sync with the station.“It looks like a sphere and it has a blur around it...similar to what UFOs often cause when recorded on camera”, Waring mused in his blog.While at least one social media user who commented on Waring’s video on YouTube mentioned the possibility that the shape seen in the video could have been a “speck on the lens”, the blogger himself seemed convinced that it was a bona fide piece of “alien technology”.“To me, this is absolute alien technology...a real alien craft following the space station”, he wrote.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104482/31/1044823116_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_e93524812d405d261f028518f44bd974.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, ufo, video, international space station

'Real Alien Craft' Caught on Video 'Following Space Station', Blogger Claims

19:00 GMT 11.06.2022
CC0 / / International Space Station
International Space Station - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
While at least one social media user suggested that the shape seen in the video could have been a “speck on the lens” of the camera, Scott C. Waring argued that it was “absolute alien technology”.
UFO hunter extraordinaire Scott C. Waring has recently brought forth what may or may not be an alien craft sighting.
A video from “one of the NASA live cams” on board the International Space Station, according to Waring, shows what looks like a vaguely circular, or perhaps spherical, shape that remains in the frame, as if moving in sync with the station.
“It looks like a sphere and it has a blur around it...similar to what UFOs often cause when recorded on camera”, Waring mused in his blog.
While at least one social media user who commented on Waring’s video on YouTube mentioned the possibility that the shape seen in the video could have been a “speck on the lens”, the blogger himself seemed convinced that it was a bona fide piece of “alien technology”.
“To me, this is absolute alien technology...a real alien craft following the space station”, he wrote.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала