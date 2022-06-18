https://sputniknews.com/20220618/un-mission-slams-deadly-attack-on-sikh-temple-in-kabul-1096440030.html
UN Mission Slams Deadly Attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul
UN Mission Slams Deadly Attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned an attack by armed rebels on the premises of a Sikh and Hindu temple in the... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-18T16:42+0000
2022-06-18T16:42+0000
2022-06-18T16:44+0000
afghanistan
attack
temple
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096439884_0:249:3071:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_866e6fae12244a6cb83aefbb8dfc3982.jpg
"UNAMA strongly condemns today's attack on a #Sikh temple in #Kabul, which is reported to have resulted in numerous casualties. Attacks on civilians must cease immediately. UNAMA calls for protection of all minorities in #Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hazaras and Sufis," the mission said on social media.Earlier in the day, a source said that two people were killed and seven others were injured in an armed attack at the temple in the Afghan capital.Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor confirmed that the armed attack ended with the elimination of militants.Since taking power in the country in August 2021, the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) has been battling a local chapter of the Daesh* group, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the Daesh presence in the country is small.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096439884_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a67f3ec0035d9e05a7ff2b118391ddbf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, attack, temple
UN Mission Slams Deadly Attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul
16:42 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 16:44 GMT 18.06.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned an attack by armed rebels on the premises of a Sikh and Hindu temple in the northwest of Kabul.
"UNAMA strongly condemns today's attack on a #Sikh temple in #Kabul, which is reported to have resulted in numerous casualties. Attacks on civilians must cease immediately. UNAMA calls for protection of all minorities in #Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hazaras and Sufis," the mission said on social media.
Earlier in the day, a source said that two people were killed and seven others were injured in an armed attack at the temple in the Afghan capital.
Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor confirmed that the armed attack
ended with the elimination of militants.
Since taking power in the country in August 2021, the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) has been battling a local chapter of the Daesh* group, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the Daesh presence in the country is small.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.