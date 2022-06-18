International
UN Mission Slams Deadly Attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul
afghanistan, attack, temple

UN Mission Slams Deadly Attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul

16:42 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 16:44 GMT 18.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD SAHEL ARMANA general view shows fire department truck near a damaged building following a gunmen attack at a Sikh temple in Kabul on June 18, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned an attack by armed rebels on the premises of a Sikh and Hindu temple in the northwest of Kabul.
"UNAMA strongly condemns today's attack on a #Sikh temple in #Kabul, which is reported to have resulted in numerous casualties. Attacks on civilians must cease immediately. UNAMA calls for protection of all minorities in #Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hazaras and Sufis," the mission said on social media.
Earlier in the day, a source said that two people were killed and seven others were injured in an armed attack at the temple in the Afghan capital.
Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor confirmed that the armed attack ended with the elimination of militants.
Since taking power in the country in August 2021, the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) has been battling a local chapter of the Daesh* group, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the Daesh presence in the country is small.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
