https://sputniknews.com/20220618/india-deeply-concerned-after-unidentified-gunmen-storm-sikh-temple-in-kabul-1096424602.html

India ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Unidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Temple in Kabul

India ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Unidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Temple in Kabul

The Afghan Sikhs who came under attack in Kabul on Saturday morning have been seeking evacuation from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban coming to power... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T06:41+0000

2022-06-18T06:41+0000

2022-06-18T06:41+0000

india

afghanistan

taliban

kabul

subrahmanyam jaishankar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0c/1081435647_0:116:3231:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_b444a420328e9af24bd6a8f1c2d7c062.jpg

The Indian government has said that it is “deeply concerned” over the storming of a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday morning.Gurnam Singh, the president of the Kart-e-Parwan Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Kabul, told Sputnik that the “terrorists” stormed the place of worship around 6:30 AM (local time).Singh claims that gunshots and bomb blasts have been heard inside the temple complex, adding that he suspected “casualties” in the attack.A total of 30 Sikh and Hindu families live in the Sikh temple complex, he said.Singh also said that the security personnel from the Taliban are presently at the site.This Kart-e-Parwan Gurudwara had also come under attack from unidentified gunmen in October 2021. Back then, they desecrated the Sikh shrine before leaving.Since the Taliban came back to power in Afghanistan last August, the Indian government has voiced regular concerns over the safety of Afghan Sikh and Hindu minorities.India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Indian political parties in a closed-door briefing last August that evacuating Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan remained a priority for New Delhi after the Taliban conquest.India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, remarked on 24 September that women, children and minorities in Afghanistan were in need of “help”, when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly on 24 September.The Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by New Delhi in November and attended by top security officials from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan had expressed “deep concern” over the deteriorating security situation in the central Asian country since the Taliban takeover.

https://sputniknews.com/20211027/afghanistans-remaining-hindus-and-sikhs-accuse-india-of-stalling-their-visa-applications-1090244740.html

india

afghanistan

kabul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, afghanistan, taliban, kabul, subrahmanyam jaishankar