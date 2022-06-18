https://sputniknews.com/20220618/uae-receives-guest-country-status-at-russias-spief-forum-in-2023-1096439628.html

UAE Receives 'Guest-Country' Status at Russia's SPIEF Forum in 2023

UAE Receives 'Guest-Country' Status at Russia's SPIEF Forum in 2023

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates will be attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) next year in the privileged... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T15:56+0000

2022-06-18T15:56+0000

2022-06-18T15:57+0000

spief 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096439479_0:0:3305:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0f78e60915d1459ac0fd14709d6c4f.jpg

The guest status at the SPIEF gives a country a range of privileges such as an expanded pavilion for a national fair and various tools to attract potential investors. The annual economic forum has only one guest country per year."The UAE will be the guest country at the next SPIEF," Kobyakov told reporters at the final press conference.Given the large number of participants this year, SPIEF's organisers have asked the St.Petersburg authorities to at least double the forum's area next year, Kobyakov said.The 25th edition of Russia's flagship economic forum wrapped up on Saturday. The four-day forum gathered about 14,000 participants from over 130 countries, with Egypt acting as the guest country.Sputnik was an official media partner of the forum.

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/some-14000-people-from-130-countries-take-part-in-russias-spief-2022---organizers-1096434066.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spief 2022