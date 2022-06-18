UAE Receives 'Guest-Country' Status at Russia's SPIEF Forum in 2023

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/uae-receives-guest-country-status-at-russias-spief-forum-in-2023-1096439628.html
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik)
15:56 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 18.06.2022)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates will be attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) next year in the privileged status of a guest country, Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Saturday.
The guest status at the SPIEF gives a country a range of privileges such as an expanded pavilion for a national fair and various tools to attract potential investors. The annual economic forum has only one guest country per year.
"The UAE will be the guest country at the next SPIEF," Kobyakov told reporters at the final press conference.
Given the large number of participants this year, SPIEF's organisers have asked the St.Petersburg authorities to at least double the forum's area next year, Kobyakov said.
The 25th edition of Russia's flagship economic forum wrapped up on Saturday. The four-day forum gathered about 14,000 participants from over 130 countries, with Egypt acting as the guest country.
Sputnik was an official media partner of the forum.